Black Caps veteran Tim Southee to have surgery; World Cup fate to be decided

Black Caps veteran Tim Southee will have surgery on Thursday on the thumb he broke and dislocated during the fourth ODI against England last weekend.

A decision on the seamer’s availability for the Cricket World Cup in India starting October 5 will be made early next week, once the outcome of the surgery is known.

Coach Gary Stead remained hopeful Southee would be able to recover in time to take his place in the 15-man squad for the 10-team tournament.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed the surgery goes well for Tim,” Stead said.

“He’ll have some pins or screws inserted in his right thumb and, providing the procedure is a success, it will be a matter of ensuring Tim can tolerate the pain and manage the actual wound when returning to train and play.

“Our opening game of the World Cup against England is not until Thursday, October 5 in Ahmedabad, so that would be our logical target in terms of his availability.

“Tim’s obviously a hugely experienced and important figure in our team and we want to give him every chance to be part of this World Cup campaign.”

Southee broke and dislocated his right thumb while trying to take a catch as the Black Caps slumped to a third loss in a row against England and lost the four-match series 3-1.

Five members of the Black Caps’ initial World Cup squad are in Bangladesh, preparing for a three-match ODI series starting Thursday. The others will leave from New Zealand for India from next Tuesday.

If Southee were to be ruled out, Adam Milne would potentially be the next player in line, based on form this year. Kyle Jamieson, recently returned to action after back surgery, would be another contender.

Both are part of the squad currently in Bangladesh, to be led by Lockie Ferguson.