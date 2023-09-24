Black Cap Ish Sodhi given reprieve after Mankad run-out in second Bangladesh ODI

Black Cap Ish Sodhi was run out at the non-striker's end by Bangladesh but was given a reprieve.

Black Cap Ish Sodhi was given a reprieve by Bangladesh after being run-out at the non-striker’s end during the second one-day international in Mirpur.

The Mankad dismissal took place on the third ball of the 46th over, when seamer Hasan Mahmud halted in his run-up and knocked off the bails, with Sodhi already out of his crease.

The leg-spinner was sent on his way after replays confirmed the situation, but after walking a large part of the way off the field, he found himself recalled by Bangladesh captain Litton Das.

When Sodhi returned to the middle, he embraced Mahmud with a grateful hug. At the time, he was on 17 off 25, with the Black Caps 224-8, but he went on to be the last man out for 35 off 39, with his side posting 254 from 49.2 overs.

New Zealand captain Lockie Ferguson won the toss and chose to bat, with both teams vying to take a 1-0 lead after the first match of the three-match series on Thursday was rained out.

Tom Blundell made 68 off 66 and Henry Nicholls 49 off 61 after the Black Caps slumped to 31-3 early at Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh were chasing 255 to win.