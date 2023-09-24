Ish Sodhi given reprieve after Mankad run-out as Black Caps beat Bangladesh by 86 runs

Black Cap Ish Sodhi was run out at the non-striker's end by Bangladesh but was given a reprieve.

At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: New Zealand 254 (Tom Blundell 68 from 66, Henry Nicholls 49 from 61, Ish Sodhi 35 from 39) Bangladesh 168 (MM Riyad 49 from 76, TI Khan 44 from 58, Nasum Ahmed 21 from 30; Ish Sodhi 6-39, Kyle Jamieson 2-32). New Zealand won by 86 runs.

Black Cap Ish Sodhi was given a reprieve by Bangladesh after being run-out at the non-striker’s end during his team’s 86-run victory in the second one-day international in Mirpur on Sunday morning (NZT).

The Mankad dismissal took place on the third ball of the 46th over, when seamer Hasan Mahmud halted in his run-up and knocked off the bails, with Sodhi already out of his crease.

The leg-spinner was sent on his way after replays confirmed the situation, but after walking a large part of the way off the field, he found himself recalled by Bangladesh captain Litton Das.

Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images Black Cap Ish Sodhi was let off after being run out at the non-striker’s end by Bangladesh. (File photo)

When Sodhi returned to the middle, he embraced Mahmud with a grateful hug. At the time, he was on 17 off 25, with the Black Caps 224-8, but he went on to be the last man out for 35 off 39, with his side posting 254 from 49.2 overs.

New Zealand captain Lockie Ferguson won the toss and chose to bat, with both teams vying to take a 1-0 lead after the first match of the three-match series on Thursday was rained out.

The visitors fielded an unchanged side from the first game, which the Bangladesh bowlers had dominated, reducing New Zealand to 136-5 in 33.4 overs before the fixture was canned.

There were to be no such issues for the New Zealanders in this fixture. Tom Blundell made 68 off 66 and Henry Nicholls 49 off 61 after the Black Caps slumped to 31-3 early at Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh, in reply, were dismissed for 168 in the 42nd over.

Sodhi was the best of the New Zealand bowlers, taking six wickets for 39 runs off his 10 overs.

With Tanzid Hasan finding the boundaries with ease, Bangladesh appeared to be the clear favourite. But Sodhi sparked the collapse as Bangladesh was reduced to 92-5 from 60-1 in just eight overs.

Sodhi started with the wicket of Tanzid (16) and then took the crucial wicket of TH Tamim, who was out for 44 when trying to sweep against a googly.

Sodhi also removed Soumya Sarkar, who played his first match in two years, for a duck and got the better of Towhid Hridoy for 4.

Mahmudullah Riyad and Mahedi Hasan resisted, sharing a 42-run stand before Sodhi knocked out the latter for his maiden five-for. Offspinner Cole McConchie had Mahmudullah caught by Finn Allen at short fine leg after he made a team-best 49.

The third and final game of the series is scheduled for Tuesday evening (NZT).