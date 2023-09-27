Will Young makes timely runs as Black Caps beat Bangladesh by seven wickets

Will Young made 70 off 80 balls to lead the Black Caps to a win over Bangladesh in the third ODI. (File photo)

At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: Bangladesh 171 all out in 34.3 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 76 off 84; Adam Milne 4-34) lost to Black Caps 175-3 in 34.5 overs (Will Young 70 off 80, Henry Nicholls 50no off 86) by seven wickets

Black Caps win the three-match series 2-0

Will Young scored a timely 70 off 80 balls to lead the Black Caps to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the third one-day international in Mirpur.

It was the New Zealand opener’s highest ODI score in seven innings, since he made 87 in the fifth ODI against Pakistan in Karachi in early May.

The knock helped his side chase down their target of 172 inside 35 overs, with Henry Nicholls finishing unbeaten on 50 off 86 balls.

Adam Milne earlier took 4-34 in his return from a low-grade hamstring injury suffered on the Black Caps’ recent tour of England as Bangladesh were dismissed for 171 in their 35th over.

Young’s runs were a welcome sight with the start of the Cricket World Cup in India just over a week away.

The 30-year-old is set to open the batting for the Black Caps alongside Devon Conway in that tournament, having been one of five World Cup squad members present in Bangladesh.

He said the experience in similar conditions to what he will face in India had been beneficial, not only for him, but for fellow World Cup-bound batter Rachin Ravindra.

”For Rachin and I, who are younger in our international careers, it’s nice to bank that experience of playing in these conditions and we’ll take that into the World Cup.

“If you look at the rest of our squad, and the batters in particular, they’ve played in the IPL and they've played in Indian bilateral series for years.

“We’ll be looking to lean on them and hear what they’ve got to say and soak it all up so when we play the first game proper against England in Ahmedabad, we can hit the ground running and hopefully start off with a win.”

The Black Caps’ World Cup squad will now assemble in India, starting in Hyderabad where they have a warm-up match against Pakistan on Friday.

Another will follow against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, four days out from their tournament opener.

The series win was the Black Caps’ first in any format in Bangladesh since 2008, after ODI series losses in 2010 and 2013, a Twenty20 series loss in 2021 and a drawn test series in 2013.

New Zealand did win a one-off T20 in 2013. They are set to return to Bangladesh for two tests after the World Cup – their first series in the new edition of the World Test Championship.

Young said the long time without a series win in Bangladesh had been “a bit of extra fuel for the fire” for the Black Caps, who won the second ODI on Saturday after the first match last Thursday was rained out.

“To get the job done and get a series win for the first time in 15 years is pretty special.”