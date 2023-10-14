Cricket World Cup: Kane Williamson set for X-ray on thumb after Black Caps win

Kane Williamson was forced to retire hurt during the Black Caps' win over Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup

At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Bangladesh 245-9 (Mushfiqur Rahim 66 off 75; Lockie Ferguson 3-49) lost to the Black Caps 248-2 in 42.5 overs (Daryl Mitchell 89no off 67, Kane Williamson 78 off 107) by eight wickets

Kane Williamson is set to have his left thumb X-rayed after receiving a painful blow during the Black Caps’ eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup.

The New Zealand captain played an important innings during his return from the serious knee injury he suffered in April that left many fearing he would play no part in the tournament in India.

Eranga Jayawardena/AP Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was forced to retire hurt after being hit on his left thumb during their win over Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup.

But after making 78 off 107 balls during his side’s pursuit of 246 to win at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, he was forced to retire hurt and now faces a nervous wait.

That left Daryl Mitchell to finish the job and he did so with a six that took him to 89 off 67, with Glenn Phillips alongside him unbeaten on 16 off 11 and 43 balls still to be bowled.

Williamson was struck on his unprotected left thumb while running between the wickets in the 38th over, when a direct hit of the stumps would have sent him on his way in much less painful fashion.

He initially looked to continue after having the digit sprayed and his hand strapped, but eventually departed with 47 runs still required off 71 deliveries.

Speaking on the broadcast after his team-mates wrapped up the win, Williamson said his thumb had become “fat and colourful straight away,” which made it hard for him to continue holding his bat.

He said that he would be headed for scans on Saturday in India, adding: “Hopefully it’s OK”.

Williamson laughed when a question about his thumb was followed by one about his knee, which he described as “secondary to his thumb,” adding that “it was great to get through actually, from a knee perspective”.

He and opener Devon Conway were put under pressure when they came together following the early dismissal of Rachin Ravindra, but battled through in tricky conditions and eventually were able to get going, putting on a partnership of 80 off 105 balls for the second wicket.

When Conway fell for 45 off 59, Mitchell hit his first ball for six and continued in positive fashion, easing the pressure on Williamson as they put on 108 off 108 before the skipper had to make his early exit.

Trent Boult struck with the first ball of Bangladesh's innings after Williamson won the toss and later claimed a second scalp – his 200th in one-day international cricket – as he finished with figures of 2-45 from his 10 overs.

Speaking on the broadcast between innings, Boult said: “It's not why you play the game obviously, but it's nice to tick things off like that along the way. I feel pretty lucky to be out here in a third World Cup and contributing like I did”.

Matt Henry also picked up a brace, finishing with 2-58 from his 10 overs to take his tournament tally to eight wickets, but the attack was led by Lockie Ferguson, who took 3-49 from his 10 overs – his best return since the third match of the last World Cup in England in 2019.

It was just the second time Ferguson had taken more than two wickets in an ODI innings since that tournament and if he can continue to be a threat in the middle of innings, it will be a big boost for the Black Caps as they pursue an elusive World Cup triumph.

When Henry bowled Mushfiqur Rahim for 66 off 75, shortly after Ferguson dismissed Shakib al Hasan – hindered by a leg injury in the latter stage of his innings – for 40 off 51, Bangladesh's hopes of posting an imposing total were dashed, but an unbeaten knock of 41 off 49 from Mahmudullah got them through to 245-9 at the end of their 50 overs.

With three wins from three matches to their name, the Black Caps will be heavy favourites to make it four wins from four when they face Afghanistan on Wednesday.

After moving between venues for each of their first three outings, they will stay in Chennai for their next one, which is also at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Six wins are likely to be required for the Black Caps to make the semifinals, as they have at each of the last four World Cups.