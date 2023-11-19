What might the Black Caps ODI team for the 2027 Cricket World Cup look like?

Black Caps batter Rachin Ravindra says it's 'surreal' hearing crowds chant his name at the Cricket World Cup in India

ANALYSIS: Seven of the Black Caps who played in their semifinal loss to Sri Lanka at the 2011 Cricket World Cup were in the squad four years later.

Six who played in the final defeat to Australia in 2015 were there again in 2019.

Seven who were at Lord’s for the thriller England won on boundary countback were in India over the past six weeks.

But how many of the Black Caps’ XI from last week’s semifinal loss to India in Mumbai will be there in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in four years’ time?

As one World Cup campaign comes to an end and New Zealand’s wait for a maiden men’s title goes on, despite a run of five semifinal appearances in a row, it’s only natural to wonder what their team might look like next time around.

There would appear to be two key questions: How long will batters Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham be able to extend their careers? And who will come through to form a new seam attack?

Rachin Ravindra (who turns 24 on Sunday) and Glenn Phillips (27 in December) were the two members of the top-order in India aged under 30. They are also the two players from the semifinal XI whose names can be written down in permanent marker looking ahead to 2027. It would take a drastic drop-off in form, or injury, for them not to be there.

But by October 2027, Williamson will be 37, Conway and Mitchell both 36, and Latham 35.

For context, Ross Taylor had just turned 38 when he retired last April, Martin Guptill was 36 when he was dropped last September, and Brendon McCullum was 34 (but with the back of someone much older) when he walked away early in 2016.

Four years from now, Williamson, Conway and Mitchell will all be older than any Black Cap to have gone to a World Cup this century, but as coach Gary Stead noted after his side’s exit this year: “Age is irrelevant. It’s around performance”.

Williamson has only reaffirmed how special he is over the past six weeks, coming back from a major knee injury and a six-month layoff without missing a beat. Conway and Mitchell were both relative latecomers to international cricket, which might extend their careers. Latham will probably be the most up against it, especially as more explosive wicketkeeping options will be able to use Twenty20 internationals to press their case.

Eranga Jayawardena/AP Glenn Phillips is likely to be a key figure with bat and ball for the Black Caps at the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Let us pencil in the first three – Williamson, Conway and Mitchell.

At the past three World Cups, the Black Caps have, except for one Mitchell McClenaghan appearance in 2015, relied on a group of five seamers: Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and (in 2015 only) Adam Milne. Of those five, only Henry, who will be closing in on his 35th birthday, has any realistic chance of being there in 2027.

A seam overhaul is coming, with Kyle Jamieson – who ended up being an injury replacement for Henry in this year’s squad – likely to be the spearhead.

Pencil him in and you have the start of an XI: Conway, Ravindra, Williamson, Mitchell, ???, Phillips, ???, ???, Jamieson, ???, ???.

Those not yet mentioned from the current World Cup squad are left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, batters Mark Chapman and Will Young and seam-bowling all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

Santner and Young, both turning 35 in 2027, are likely to be in the conversation, but when it comes to embracing the world of fantasy and predicting a top XI for four years’ time, let’s first of all go with Chapman moving up from No 7 to No 5, with Tim Seifert coming in as a wicketkeeper who can provide a fast finish at No 7.

We’ll assume Ravindra and Phillips continue to develop as spinners and can be counted on for at least 10 overs combined, leaving three places for seamers alongside Jamieson that we’ll fill with Nathan Smith, who can bat at No 8; Ben Sears, as an express successor to Ferguson and Milne; and Ben Lister, as a left-arm successor to Boult.

That gives you Conway, Ravindra, Williamson, Mitchell, Chapman, Phillips, Seifert, Smith, Jamieson, Sears, Lister as a potential XI – six returnees from last week’s semifinal, with Smith the only player included who is yet to debut.

As a comparison, Conway (a special case due to his wait for eligibility), Ravindra, Mitchell, Chapman and Phillips were all uncapped by the Black Caps in ODIs at the end of the 2019 World Cup, before making the top XI in 2023.

Auckland Aces leg-spinner Adi Ashok looms as another potential newcomer who could be in the mix, having already made his Black Caps T20 debut a few months ago, as is Muhammed Abbas, who has made a hot start to first-class cricket as a teenage batter with the Wellington Firebirds.

Others to have already debuted who could be in contention are Finn Allen (as an explosive opener), Dean Foxcroft (as a top-order batter who can bowl handy off-spin), Henry Shipley (as a seam-bowling all-rounder) and Jacob Duffy (as an out-and-out seamer).

History tells us that it will likely only be in the 12 months prior to the World Cup that the makeup of the team becomes clear and even then, none of the XIs used at this year’s event or the one in 2015 had been used previously, nor had three of the four used in 2019. The exception – the XI used in the semifinal and final – had one airing the summer beforehand.

Don’t expect much to change in the immediate future with an eye to 2027 either. Stead made it clear as he left India that future-proofing the Black Caps isn’t high on his agenda, with his contract running (at this stage) until the end of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in early 2025.

Bet on the team for that tournament looking more like the one from the World Cup just gone than the one that will take the field in four years’ time.

Potential Black Caps squad for the 2027 Cricket World Cup

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Ben Lister, Dean Foxcroft, Muhammed Abbas, Henry Shipley, Adi Ashok