Wins in Bangladesh crucial as Black Caps begin new World Test Championship cycle

First test: Black Caps v Bangladesh. Where: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. When: November 28–December 2, 4.30pm daily (NZ time). Coverage: Live on ThreeNow, live updates on Stuff

Test cricket fans: Feast your eyes on this.

While the third edition of the World Test Championship will unfold over two years from June 2023 to June 2025, the Black Caps’ schedule will be more condensed.

All 14 of their matches, including glamour series against Australia, England and India, are set to take place in the next 13 months, before the end of next year.

Australia and South Africa are coming to New Zealand to each play two tests this summer, with England due to visit for three tests at the end of 2024.

Bangladesh – where the first of two tests starts on Tuesday – Sri Lanka – for two tests – and India – for three – are the countries the Black Caps will visit, with the other two tours scheduled for the second half of next year.

With a visit from Australia – who the Black Caps have only beaten once in their last 31 tests – and a trip to India – where they haven’t won any of their last 19 tests, stretching back to 1988 – on the cards, the Black Caps will have it tough as they chase a return to the final.

They won the whole thing in 2021, of course, but they were given two key assists on the way to getting to the decider against India: First when Australia were docked points for a slow over rate, then when they chose not to tour South Africa in the time of Covid-19 bubbles and conceded the race for second on the ladder.

While that meant India and Australia were denied a meeting in the first World Test Championship final, they went on to meet in the second, earlier this year, with Pat Cummins’ side from down under prevailing.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Kane Williamson lifts the World Test Championship mace after the Black Caps’ win over India in Southampton in 2021.

They will be favourites to meet again this time around, especially as Australia have already gone to England for the Ashes and come away with a 2-2 draw.

If the Black Caps are to have any chance of upsetting the apple cart, they need to come out of the gates firing, with a pair of wins in Bangladesh and a pair of wins when South Africa visit with a second-string side, as they prioritise their domestic Twenty20 competition.

It’s hard to judge exactly what it will take to make the final, but picking up around two-thirds of the available points would likely be enough to put a team in the mix.

Australia topped the table in the second cycle with 67% of the points available to them, while India had 72% when they finished ahead of everyone in the first cycle.

Getting there would require around nine wins out of 14, so picking up four out of four to start with would mean almost half the job is done.

First, however, comes Bangladesh – a country the Black Caps haven’t visited for tests in just over a decade and a country where they haven’t won since 2008.

New Zealand's first test tour there in 2004 featured a pair of innings wins, while they also won the first test in 2008, when captain Daniel Vettori batted for six-and-a-half hours as his side chased down a target of 317.

The second test on that tour was a rain-affected draw, while in 2013, the Black Caps had a pair of draws.

This time around, when it comes to their World Test Championship hopes, nothing less than a pair of wins will do.

Black Caps – World Test Championship 2023-25

November 28-December 2: First test in Bangladesh; Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

December 6-10: Second test in Bangladesh; Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

February 4-8: First test v South Africa; Bay Oval, Tauranga

February 13-17: Second test v South Africa; Seddon Park, Hamilton

February 29-March 4: First test v Australia; Basin Reserve, Wellington

March 8-12: Second test v Australia; Hagley Oval, Christchurch

September/October 2024: Two tests in Sri Lanka

October/November 2024: Three tests in India

November/December 2024: Three tests v England

Correction: A previous version of this story had incorrect venues and dates for Australia’s 2 tests. Corrected at 1.45pm Monday, November 27