Glenn Phillips' test bowling debut for Black Caps in Bangladesh a dream come true

The Black Caps allrounder got his first test wicket with a full-toss against Bangladesh on day one of the first test in Sylhet.

Glenn Phillips might not have planned on taking his first test wicket for the Black Caps with a juicy full toss.

But finishing his first day of bowling in test cricket with four Bangladesh wickets in total was exactly what he had dreamed of.

Off-spin has been a passion for the 26-year-old for years, even while he was initially making a name for himself as a dashing wicketkeeper-batter.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Glenn Phillips has now taken wickets for the Black Caps in all three formats.

Ever since he became a Black Caps regular – at first in the Twenty20 format, during the 2020-21 summer – Phillips has had his eye on being a regular presence at the bowling crease.

But it’s only really in the last three months that he has been given a chance.

First there was his haul of 3-37 from 10 overs in New Zealand’s narrow loss to Australia at the Cricket World Cup in India.

Now this, where he posed the most dangerous of the five bowlers used by the Black Caps on the first day of the first test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

“I've been trying to lose the wicket keeper-batter tag for a long time now, so hopefully this puts a little bit more of a stamp on things,” Phillips said after taking 4-53 from 16 overs, helping his side leave Bangladesh 310-9.

“I've worked really hard on it for quite a number of years now, with pretty much this goal in mind.”

Like Rachin Ravindra before him at the World Cup, Phillips has benefited from fellow off-spinning all-rounder Michael Bracewell’s absence with an Achilles injury.

He then edged out Ravindra to be the all-rounder who joined frontline spinners Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi, offering a point of difference to that pair as someone who turns the ball from left to right, rather than right to left.

Providing that alternative option with Bangladesh having three left-handers in their top four was almost certainly what got him the nod.

Phillips’ first wicket came when Bangladesh’s new captain Najmul Hossain Shanto advanced and tried to dispatch a full toss, but only ended up skying the ball to Kane Williamson at mid-on.

He then had Mominul Haque and Nurul Hasan caught behind by Tom Blundell, and Shahadat Hossain caught at mid-wicket by Henry Nicholls.

Phillips acknowledged afterwards his cause was likely helped by Bangladesh looking to attack him, regarding him as the least impressive of the New Zealand bowlers – “as a batter, I’d probably look to target myself as well” – but that shouldn’t take away from the effort he has put in to get to this point.

“I've worked quite hard over the last few years trying to find a process for my bowling,” Phillips said.

“Obviously, I have a process for batting which I've trained for years and years.

Ashwini Bhatia/AP Glenn Phillips played a big role with the ball for the Black Caps at the Cricket World Cup in India.

“But to be able to come in, onto the biggest stage with the red ball, and to be able to go back to that process and know that I can trust it and feel it coming out of the hand…

“Obviously, I got a little bit lucky early on, but sometimes you need a little bit of luck, and hopefully if you put in the work, sometimes that luck will go your way.”

Heading into the Black Caps’ one-day international series in England in September, Phillips had bowled just 35 overs across 16 ODIs, 62 T20 internationals and his lone test – against Australia in Sydney in January 2020, when he was rushed across the Tasman as illness struck the side, then made a half-century in his first bat, but never bowled.

He has now bowled in each of their last 15 matches – a total of 73 overs, as of the end of day one in Sylhet – and has proven to be a reliable option in helpful conditions in Bangladesh and India.

More opportunities now await.