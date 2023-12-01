Black Caps on brink of big loss to Bangladesh after day four of first test

Black Caps fielder Henry Nicholls thought he had caught Mehidy Hasan Miraz but the third umpire decided otherwise.

At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh: Bangladesh 310 & 338 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 105, Mushfiqur Rahim 67, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 50no; Ajaz Patel 4-148) met the Black Caps 317 & 113-7 (Daryl Mitchell 44no; Taijul Islam 4-40). Click here to see the full scoreboard.

The Black Caps collapsed in pitiful fashion on the fourth afternoon of the first test against Bangladesh.

At 113-7 in their second innings at stumps on day four at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, they are on the verge of losing to the Tigers for the second time in three meetings.

Stuff Black Caps batter Kane Williamson was dismissed cheaply in their second innings during the first test against Bangladesh.

They will resume on day five Saturday with only the faintest of hopes of avoiding their worst result since their last loss to Bangladesh, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui in the first week of 2022.

With 90 overs in front of them and Daryl Mitchell, unbeaten on 44, and No 9 batter Ish Sodhi, on seven, at the crease, scoring the 219 further runs they require looks almost impossible.

Bangladesh resumed on the fourth morning having already batted themselves into a dominant position at 210-3 in their second innings.

That only four wickets fell on the third day after nine fell on the first and 10 fell on the second – and before 14 fell on the fourth – will ultimately be the defining fact of this test.

Black Caps captain Tim Southee removed his Bangladeshi opposite, Najmul Hossain Shanto, in the second over of the day for 105, to open up an end.

There was a brief moment of controversy when Mehidy Hasan Miraz appeared to have been caught by a diving Henry Nicholls at mid-off for 13.

Third umpire Rod Tucker broke the effort down frame-by-frame before ultimately deciding he could see the ball touching the ground as Nicholls hit the deck, though the imagery was far from conclusive.

Mehidy went on to finish unbeaten on 50 as Bangladesh added 128 to their overnight score and set the Black Caps a target of 332, with Mushfiqur Rahim contributing 67.

It might have been 337, had Bangladesh been given five penalty runs for Phillips’ apparent application of saliva to the ball on day three, but no punishment was forthcoming, even after the hosts reported it to the officials.

Ajaz Patel was better on the fourth day than he had been in going wicketless on the third, but his final figures of 4-148 reflected his mixed bag of an effort.

The Black Caps’ previous record fourth-innings chase was 324, against Pakistan in Christchurch in 1994.

Their only other chase over 300 was of 317, against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2008.

It only took 10 overs for it to become clear they would probably not be setting a new record in Sylhet in 2023.

Tom Latham was caught behind for a duck in the first over of the day, bowled by left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam.

Kane Williamson then joined him back on the sideline nine overs later, trapped LBW for 11 by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, his tormenter in the first innings.

Henry Nicholls was caught for two top-edging a sweep off Mehidy and at tea, the Black Caps were 37-3.

Devon Conway fell to short leg off for 22 off Taijul, having battled hard for 76 balls.

Tom Blundell was caught behind for six off Taijul and as their last pair of recognised batters came to the crease, the Black Caps were 60-5.

Would Bangladesh be able to complete the job inside four days, or would there be enough resistance to take the test to day five?

Glenn Phillips joined Mitchell and they put on the largest partnership of the innings, though it only got as far as 21 before Phillips was sent on his way, LBW to Nayeem Hasan for 12.

Mitchell and Kyle Jamieson also put on 21, before Jamieson was given out LBW, this time to Taijul.

The sun was setting and three wickets remained. Nayeem thought he had Ish Sodhi LBW for six, but it was reviewed and reversed.

Shortly after that, the light was judged to be too bad for play to continue. Barring a miracle, it will have only delayed the inevitable.