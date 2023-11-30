Black Cap Kane Williamson sits well above his batting peers over the past three years

Kane Williamson's fourth ton in as many tests kept New Zealand from being a long way behind Bangladesh on day two of the first test.

After standing tall to score his 29th test century for the Black Caps and become the first New Zealander to score in four consecutive tests, Kane Williamson gave his standard answer.

“Humbling,” was the batting great’s first thought. “But at the same time, the focus is always [that] it's about the team and trying to try to help get them in the best position possible and be a part of as many partnerships and that's always the goal.

“That was the pleasing thing today, although it would have been nice to still be out there.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Kane Williamson has now scored 29 test centuries for the Black Caps. Eight have come in the past three years, starting with this one against the West Indies in Hamilton in 2020.

It’s an ethos that has served Williamson and the Black Caps well over the past decade, where they’ve been more consistently successful than at any other time in their history.

But in the wake of his 104 on day two of the first test against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, which helped his side make it to 266-8 at stumps, trailing their hosts by 44, it’s worth taking a moment to reflect on just how good Williamson has been in recent times.

In his past four tests – the others being the wins over Sri Lanka in Wellington and Christchurch last summer, and the win over England in Wellington before that – Williamson has made 104, 215, 121 not out, 1, and 132.

Totalling 573 runs, it’s not quite his best five-innings stretch, but the three that beat it help tell the story of just how good he has been over the past three years.

Test cricket was put on hold for four months early in 2020, due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since it resumed, with England hosting the West Indies in July that year, no batter has a higher average than Williamson’s 79.63.

No-one even comes close.

England’s Harry Brook is next on the list, averaging 62.15 since his debut in Pakistan last year, as a key exponent of Bazball.

Then comes Usman Khawaja, who is averaging 60.48 since his recall to the Australian team towards the end of the 2021–22 Ashes, followed by Williamson’s team-mate Daryl Mitchell, who is averaging 55.82 in a span that includes all but one of his 19 tests.

Williamson has averaged 17 more runs per dismissal than any other batter over the past three years, scoring eight centuries, including three double-centuries, in that time.

Two of his top three five-innings stretches came early in that spell.

After the Black Caps' win over Pakistan at Hagley Oval in January 2021, Williamson had rattled off innings of 5, 251, 129, 21 and 238 in a row, stretching back to his last knock before the pandemic – a total of 644.

He then made 13 in his next dig, against England in June 2021, which made for a five-innings sum of 652 since his first innings back, when he made that 251 against the West Indies in Hamilton in December 2020.

The third came during the previous period where Williamson was in such golden touch – between 2014 and 2016. Across the end of 2014 and the start of 2015, against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka at home, he made 192, 31, 54, 242 and 69.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Kane Williamson had scored 573 runs in his last five test innings for the Black Caps, including four centuries.

That run also marked the start of the only 25-innings stretch he has had that tops his current one, where he averaged 85.48.

With another test against Bangladesh to come, then a visit to New Zealand by a weakened South Africa next up in February, the runs are likely to keep flowing for Williamson.

“He's amazing at how he sort of works out different attacks, different sorts of ways people are trying to get him out, different surfaces,” stand-in Black Caps coach Luke Ronchi said after day two in Sylhet.

“To be able to do it the way he does, with the calmness he shows in those situations, is awesome.”

Best test batters since July 2020

Minimum 20 innings

Kane Williamson (Black Caps): 1752 runs at 79.63

Harry Brook (England): 1181 runs at 62.15

Usman Khawaja (Australia): 2117 runs at 60.48

Daryl Mitchell (Black Caps): 1284 runs at 55.82

Joe Root (England): 3817 runs at 54.52