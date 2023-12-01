Black Caps denied key Bangladesh wicket as third umpire rules out catch

Black Caps fielder Henry Nicholls thought he had caught Mehidy Hasan Miraz but the third umpire decided otherwise.

The Black Caps were denied a crucial breakthrough midway through the second hour of the fourth day of the first test against Bangladesh.

Henry Nicholls thought he had caught Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 13 off the bowling of Ajaz Patel, diving forward and to his left at mid-off.

THREENOW The frame that led third umpire Rod Tucker to deny Black Cap Henry Nicholls a catch against Bangladesh.

The wicket would have left Bangladesh 271-6 one ball after the first drinks break of the day, leading by 264 runs at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

But third umpire Rod Tucker was called upon to confirm the catch and after first thinking it looked OK, ultimately decided the ball had touched the ground on its way into Nicholls’ hands.

Tucker’s call came after he decided he could see the ball touching the ground when he went frame-by-frame through Nicholls’ catch: “The ball is on the ground in that frame there”.

The point of contact was obscured by the shadow Nicholls’ body cast on the ground, making it hard to draw a conclusive judgement.

Bangladesh ultimately lost their sixth wicket two overs later, when Patel trapped Mushfiqur Rahim LBW for 67 to leave the hosts 278-6, leading by 271.

By lunch, they had also lost Nurul Hasan and were 38-7, leading by 301, after beginning the day at 212-3.

Daryl Mitchell put down a pair of sharp chances at first slip in the session, while Mehidy Hasan was unbeaten on 32 after his early reprieve.

The Black Caps have only chased down more than 300 to win a test on two occasions – when they made 317 in Bangladesh in 2008 and 324 against Pakistan in Christchurch in 1994.