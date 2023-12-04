The group the Black Caps now have a fight to avoid joining in Bangladesh

New Zealand couldn't perform a miracle on the final day in Sylhet, losing to Bangladesh by 150 runs.

Second test: Black Caps v Bangladesh; Where: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka; When: Wednesday–Sunday, 4.30pm daily (NZ time); Coverage: Live on ThreeNow; live updates on Stuff

The Black Caps have a fight on their hands to avoid joining one of the smallest groups in the history of international cricket.

It might only consist of two teams at present, but it is far from an elite group.

Featuring the West Indies and Zimbabwe, it is the group of teams that have lost a test series to Bangladesh.

The Tigers have also won one-off matches against Afghanistan and Ireland, but a triumph in a two-match series against New Zealand would top them all.

Mosaraf Hossain/AP Bangladeshi wicketkeeper Nurol Hasan, right, and Zakir Hasan appeal against Black Caps batter Glenn Phillips during the first test.

It was only two years ago that the Black Caps were crowned the winners of the inaugural World Test Championship.

They went into the current series sitting at No 5 in the ICC world rankings and would have been eyeing a 2-0 series win to kick-start their campaign in the third edition.

But after their defeat by 150 runs at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, they now face a scrap to salvage a 1-1 series draw.

Zimbabwe were the first team Bangladesh managed to defeat in a multi-match series, winning one of two tests at home in 2005, with the other a draw.

They then won 2-0 in the West Indies in 2009, 3-0 against Zimbabwe at home in 2014 and 2-0 against the West Indies at home in 2018.

Only six of Bangladesh’s 57 other multi-match series have ended in draws.

Two against Zimbabwe, one against the Black Caps – in New Zealand in early 2022 – and one against each of Australia, England and Sri Lanka.

The other 51 have ended in defeat, including 10 of their last 11, with their visit down under at the start of last year the lone exception.

It took Bangladesh 33 tests to register their first win and 16 series to register their first series win. Both of those came against Zimbabwe just over four years after they played their first test, against India late in 2000.

Their position is one New Zealand fans should have some sympathy for. After all, their national men’s team took 26 years and played 44 tests before they won one. They also played 28 multi-match series over 39 years before their first triumph, in Pakistan in 1969.

Bangladesh’s win in Sylhet came after they first thwarted the Black Caps’ bowlers during their second innings, losing just three wickets on day three – two of them run-outs – on their way to setting a target of 332.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam then did the damage with the ball, taking 6-75 as the Black Caps were dismissed for 181, finishing with match figures of 10-184.

It was just Bangladesh’s 19th test victory in their 23 years as a test-playing nation and they will be hoping to turn it into a fifth series win when the two teams go again at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, starting on Wednesday.

Coming on their opponents’ turf, the Black Caps’ defeat in the first test was not quite as painful as their only other one against Bangladesh, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui at the start of last year.

It did, however, continue their largely poor run since being crowned world test champions in June 2021.

Since their win over India in the first World Test Championship decider, they have lost a two-match series in India 1-0, drawn 1-1 at home with Bangladesh, drawn 1-1 at home with South Africa, lost 3-0 in England, drawn a two-match series in Pakistan 0-0, drawn 1-1 at home with England and won 2-0 at home against Sri Lanka.

Whatever happens in Dhaka, they will have only won one of their eight series in that time.

Bangladesh’s test series victories

2005: Beat Zimbabwe 1-0

2009: Beat West Indies 2-0

2014: Beat Zimbabwe 3-0

2018: Beat West Indies 2-0