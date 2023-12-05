Where it's gone wrong for the Black Caps since their World Test Championship win

New Zealand couldn't perform a miracle on the final day in Sylhet, losing to Bangladesh by 150 runs.

How did the Black Caps go from winning the World Test Championship to fighting to secure a series draw in Bangladesh in the space of 30 months?

And what can they do to turn things around, not only for the second test in Dhaka, starting Wednesday, but for the 13 matches they have on the cards in 2024?

ARJUN SINGH/Photosport Rachin Ravindra looms as the obvious inclusion if the Black Caps decide to make a change for the second test in Bangladesh.

Rachin Ravindra for Henry Nicholls would be the obvious change, bringing in a batter with a bright future for one who has already survived three extended stretches of poor form.

But the bigger issues in the longer term lie in the seam and spin-bowling departments, and for those, there is no quick fix.

The first test defeat against Bangladesh in Sylhet was the Black Caps’ 16th match since their win in the inaugural World Test Championship final. In that time, they have had five wins – all at home – three draws, and eight defeats.

They also had 16 matches from the start of the first World Test Championship cycle through to their triumph over India in the decider in Southampton in June 2021.

In that time, they had 10 wins – three of them overseas – two draws, and four losses, three of which were in one series in Australia.

The Black Caps’ current run of five wins in their last 16 matches is their worst since 2013, when they slumped to a low of having won just five times in 31 outings.

A return to those bleak days is a long way off, but there are three main areas of concern, looking back at what has transpired since Southampton.

Most pressingly, in the context of the Bangladesh series, there is the weak link in their batting lineup – Henry Nicholls at No 4.

Everyone else in the Black Caps’ top six has been around where they were before that dividing line, allowing for the fact that Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell were only just getting started back then.

Nicholls averaged 37.70 in the period leading up to the win over India, but has only averaged 28.20 since – and for the past three years, his career seems to have been playing on a loop, with a big score every summer saving his spot.

After contributions of 19 and two in Sylhet, are we at the start of the fourth repeat? Consider his poor average of 27.52 to date in Asia – where seven of the Black Caps’ next 11 tests are – and concerns only mount.

Ravindra, his potential replacement, is an adept player of spin, and looks destined to be a key top-order batter in the years ahead. With a visit from a weakened South African team to New Zealand next on the agenda, might this be the ideal time to bring him in?

The state of the Black Caps’ seam attack is less of an immediate worry, but the numbers paint a concerning trend.

Tim Southee’s average has gone from 21.20 in the 16 tests up until Southampton to 33.44 in the 16 since, while Neil Wagner’s has gone from 22.87 to 36.17.

Mosaraf Hossain/AP Black Caps batter Henry Nicholls has passed 44 just four times in his last 30 test innings.

Kyle Jamieson was never going to maintain the hot start he made in 2020 and 2021 – and missed the seven tests before Sylhet due to back injuries – but his has gone from 14.17 to 29.70, while Matt Henry has reaped the benefits of a more consistent run in going from 44.20 to 27.91.

That will be more of a worry come February, when the Proteas and Australia visit and seam-bowling comes to the fore.

Bangladesh won the first test this month because they blunted the Black Caps’ spinners on day three, building a second-innings lead of 207 before losing their fourth wicket, with two of the first three falling to run-outs.

Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips and Ish Sodhi are likely to go again in Dhaka, with the hope being they will be better now they’ve shaken off some rust.

If Ravindra does come in for Nicholls, it’s possible Sodhi might even make way for Wagner, whose tireless nature could come in handy. It’s also possible Ravindra could replace Sodhi in a move to strengthen the batting.

Beyond this week, with tours of Sri Lanka and India in store in the second half of next year, as well as a potential test against Afghanistan somewhere neutral in Asia, spinners are set to be called on plenty, but none of the options instill confidence.

Will anyone put their hand up?

Black Caps – then and now

Averages in the 16 tests up to and including the 2021 WTC final v averages since

Batters

Tom Latham: 37.52 in 27 innings v 39.82 in 29 innings

Devon Conway: 63.16 in five innings v 44.08 in 25 innings

Kane Williamson: 57.42 in 21 innings v 63.06 in 18 innings

Henry Nicholls: 37.70 in 21 innings v 28.20 in 26 innings

Daryl Mitchell: 58 in five innings v 56.33 in 24 innings

Tom Blundell: 33.43 in 15 innings v 43.92 in 28 innings

Bowlers

Tim Southee: 21.20 in 27 innings v 33.44 in 32 innings

Matt Henry: 44.20 in seven innings v 27.91 in 14 innings

Kyle Jamieson: 14.17 in 16 innings v 29.50 in 17 innings

Neil Wagner: 22.87 in 23 innings v 36.17 in 18 innings

Ajaz Patel: 25.07 in eight innings v 33.64 in 11 innings