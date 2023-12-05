The case for dropping Henry Nicholls from the Black Caps before history repeats again

New Zealand couldn't perform a miracle on the final day in Sylhet, losing to Bangladesh by 150 runs.

ANALYSIS: Coming live to a free-to-air channel in New Zealand this summer – the fourth season of a less-than-compelling unscripted drama.

Will Henry Nicholls go through an extended slump before making a big score to save his Black Caps test career just in the nick of time for the fourth year in a row?

That he has already done so in each of the past three home summers might be reason enough to cancel the show before we get the chance to find out.

After his exploits at the one-day international Cricket World Cup, where he made three centuries and was the fourth-highest run-scorer, the time has surely come to start blooding Rachin Ravindra as a test player.

Mosaraf Hossain/AP Black Caps batter Henry Nicholls has passed 50 just three times in his last 29 innings.

Glenn Phillips, another spin-bowling all-rounder, could also bat higher up the order than No 7, as he did when the Black Caps lost the first test against Bangladesh in Sylhet last week.

Will Young might even be worth a crack in his proper position in the middle, rather than being shoehorned in as an opener, as was the case in 10 of his 13 tests.

And that’s to say nothing of Tom Bruce, the best performer amongst the uncapped masses trying to press their cases in domestic cricket.

In that order, one of those four surely deserves a chance ahead of Nicholls, who has been battling for some time now.

The 32-year-old peaked as a test batter during the 2018-19 summer, where he had 11 innings across seven matches against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at home, scoring three centuries and four half-centuries.

Since passing 50 seven times in 11 innings during that purple patch, he has only passed 50 seven more times in the 47 innings that have followed over the past four years.

First, Nicholls went 13 innings with a highest score of 42, before riding his luck to make 174 against the West Indies in Wellington in December 2020. Three innings later, while battling a calf strain, he made 157 against Pakistan in Christchurch in the first week of 2021.

Four of his seven scores of 50 or more since 2019 came in the space of five innings around this time.

After making 61 in his next bat, against England at Lord’s in June 2021, Nicholls has passed 50 (or to be specific, 44) just three times in 29 innings – and that’s simply not good enough.

One of those was when he made 105 against South Africa in Christchurch in February 2022, after a run of 11 innings where he only bettered 23 twice, with a highest score of 75.

Last summer, he then brought a run of 15 innings with a highest score of 39 to an end, when he made an unbeaten 200 against Sri Lanka in Wellington.

If Nicholls could play every match at the Basin Reserve or Hagley Oval, he’d be an all-time great. He averages 58 in his 32 innings at those two grounds and they are where he has made seven of his nine hundreds and 12 of his 21 scores of 50 or more.

Away from them, he averages 27.14 in 53 innings, with two hundreds, and just nine scores of 50 or more.

In Asia – where the Black Caps are now and where they have six tests in the second half of next year – he averages 27.52 in 20 innings. Take out the series against Pakistan on neutral territory during his golden summer and it falls to 16.85 in 14 innings.

Nicholls was never going to be dropped for the first test in Bangladesh, having scored 200 the last time out and dominated the Plunket Shield at the start of the summer, but bearing the 2024 schedule in mind, there is potentially no better time to act than now.

Before that double-century, his average in his last 10 innings was 15.2. Before the century before that, it was 18. Before the 174 against the West Indies, it was 17.9

On three distinct occasions now, Nicholls’ form in a 10-innings stretch has slumped below the point where others before him have been dropped.

Will Young’s average was 19.8 when he lost his place after the tour of England in 2022. Jeet Raval’s was the same when he was axed during the tour of Australia in 2019. Martin Guptill’s was 18.5 when his test career ended in 2016, Hamish Rutherford’s 19.1 in 2015 and Dean Brownlie’s 22.7 in 2013.

Nicholls hasn’t quite hit the lows of Peter Fulton’s 10-innings average of 6.3 in 2013, but it is somewhat remarkable that he has survived three extended slumps, especially when there have been plenty of contenders for his spot.

He will probably get another go in the second test against Bangladesh, starting Wednesday in Dhaka, but if he is given the chance to have a fourth extended slump, it will be as clear a case of selectorial malpractice as you’ll ever see.