Glenn Phillips stars as Black Caps fight back in second test against Bangladesh

At Shere-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka: Bangladesh 172 & 38-2 met the Black Caps 180 all out (Glenn Phillips 87 off 72). Click here to read the full scorecard.

The second test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh was delicately poised on a third day shortened by rain in the morning and bad light in the afternoon.

When play began at 12pm local time after a lengthy delay due to a wet outfield at Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Glenn Phillips led a counter-attack which ultimately secured New Zealand an eight-run first-innings lead.

Mosaraf Hossain/AP Glenn Phillips’ innings of 87 off 72 for the Black Caps in the second test against Bangladesh helped leave the match delicately poised when bad light stopped play on day three.

By the time the light had faded too far less than three hours later, they had taken two Bangladesh wickets while conceding 38 runs, which left them trailing by 30 heading into day four on Saturday.

Keeping Bangladesh’s lead under 200 – and ideally under 150 – will be crucial on day four if the Black Caps are to have a shot at squaring the two-match series.

Phillips was the penultimate New Zealand batter dismissed, after he made 87 off 72 balls to help his side get their noses in front, hitting nine fours and four sixes in an innings far above the other 24 completed so far in this match.

After leaving the field at the end of day one, Phillips and Daryl Mitchell had four sessions indoors to decide on their approach once the conditions improved and allowed them to resume, with day two washed out entirely.

They chose to go on the attack, putting together a partnership of 49 off 60 balls for the sixth wicket, having come together at 46-5 on the first afternoon.

Mitchell fell for 18 off 39 to an excellent diving catch by Mehidy Hasan Miraz down the ground and Mitchell Santner fell soon after, caught at first slip by Najmul Hossain Shanto. Nayeem Hasan was the bowler for both dismissals.

Phillips had already begun the day brightly but truly took charge from there, sharing in a partnership of 55 off 53 for the eighth wicket with Kyle Jamieson, who contributed 20 off 28 before he was caught by Shahadat Hossain at first slip off the bowling of seamer Shoriful Islam.

Shoriful also accounted for Phillips, caught behind by Nurul Hasan, while Tim Southee was caught by Mehidy for 14 off 15 while trying to hit Taijul Islam down the ground.

Ajaz Patel opened the bowling for the Black Caps and struck in his first over, with Daryl Mitchell taking a one-handed catch at the second attempt to remove Mahmudul Hasan Joy for two.

Southee then had his fellow captain Shanto caught by Kane Williamson at mid-on for 15 off 24, with the call that the light had deteriorated too much coming just one delivery later.

Play will resume at 9.15am local time (4.15pm NZ time) on Saturday, with 98 overs scheduled to be bowled.