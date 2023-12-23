Bangladesh seamers roll Black Caps for 98 to set up historic nine-wicket win

The Black Caps were rolled for 98 on their way to losing the third ODI against Bangladesh in Napier.

At McLean Park, Napier: Black Caps 98 all out in 31.4 overs (Will Young 26 off 43; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3-14 off 7, Soumya Sarkar 3-18 off 6, Shoriful Islam 3-22 off 7) lost to Bangladesh 99-1 in 15.1 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 51no off 42) by nine wickets. Click here for the full scoreboard.

You could call it a Christmas miracle – but that wouldn’t reflect the quality of the tourists’ bowling effort.

At the 19th time of trying, 16 years after their first attempt, Bangladesh have finally defeated the Black Caps in a one-day international in New Zealand.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Bangladesh celebrate a wicket on their way to their historic win over the Black Caps in Napier.

McLean Park in Napier was the venue for the home team’s historic loss – a ground visiting seamers Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Soumya Sarkar won’t forget in a hurry.

After their captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and sent the Black Caps in to bat in the third of three ODIs, they combined to take 9-54 off 20 overs, making the most of helpful – but far from unfair – conditions.

Sakib took 3-14 off seven, while Sarkar took 3-18 off six and Shoriful 3-22 as New Zealand slumped from 68-2 to 98 all out, showing little application on a surface that bore a healthy amount of grass.

Shanto then led the way as Bangladesh romped home in 15.1 overs while losing only a single wicket, handing the Black Caps their biggest loss (by wickets) on home soil in almost 23 years.

He scored the winning runs to bring up his half-century, finishing unbeaten on 51 off 42 balls, and said at the post-match presentation he was “really proud” to have secured a consolation win, praising his seamers for bowling in “good areas” for “long periods of time”.

Will Young was the Black Caps’ highest scorer, making 26 off 43 to finish with 220 runs in the three-match series, after his 105 and 89 in their wins in Dunedin last Sunday and Napier on Wednesday.

After accepting the player of the series award, he said the home team’s performance was “a bit of a shame, really”.

“The sun’s finally shining in Hawke’s Bay for a cricket game and we put on a show like that.

“It would have been nice to make more of a game of it, but we got the series win and in the end we’ll take that.”

The series win was a record-equalling seventh in a row at home for the Black Caps, but Saturday’s defeat means their 17-match winning streak in ODIs in New Zealand has come to an end.

It was only when Young and captain Tom Latham were together that the hosts offered significant resistance, with the pair putting on 36 for the third wicket, before Shoriful bowled Latham with a delivery that nipped back into him.

After that, they only added 40 more runs while losing the rest of their wickets – to a mix of fine bowling and needless shots.

It was just the fifth time the Black Caps had been bowled out for less than 100 when batting first in an ODI.

The last time was more than 20 years ago, when they made 97 in a loss to Australia in India in 2003.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Will Young and Tom Latham offered the most resistance to Bangladesh in Napier, putting on 36 for the Black Caps’ third wicket.

And the only other occasion on home soil was 41 years ago, when they made a pitiful 74 against Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in 1982.

Including second innings, it was the ninth time the Black Caps had been dismissed for a double-digit score in ODIs.

The most recent instance was against Australia in Cairns last year, when they only mustered 82 while chasing just 195.

They now have almost a year before they next engage with the 50-over format again, with their next scheduled ODI series not until next November in Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh will now be looking to build on their first white-ball win on New Zealand soil when the three-match Twenty20 series between the two teams begins on Wednesday at the same venue.

“This match gives us a lot of confidence,” Shanto said afterwards, “but T20 is a different format and we have to plan for that”.

Black Caps – lowest ODI totals

Innings where they were bowled out

64: First innings v Pakistan in Sharjah; April 15, 1986

73: Second innings v Sri Lanka in Auckland; January 6, 2007

74: First innings v Australia in Wellington; February 20, 1982

74: First innings v Pakistan in Sharjah; May 1, 1990

79: Second innings v India in Visakhapatnam; October 29, 2016

82: Second innings v Australia in Cairns; September 8, 2022

94: Second innings v Australia in Christchurch; March 4, 1990

97: First innings v Australia in Faridabad; October 29, 2003

98: First innings v Bangladesh in Napier; December 23, 2023