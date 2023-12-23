Rachin Ravindra excited to rub shoulders with Chennai Super Kings legends in IPL

Black Caps batter Rachin Ravindra has been signed by the Chennai Super Kings for next year's Indian Premier League.

Third one-day international: Black Caps v Bangladesh; Where: McLean Park, Napier; When: Saturday, 11am; Coverage: Live on Duke, TVNZ+; live updates on Stuff

Rachin Ravindra was just six years old when Indian legend MS Dhoni made his international debut in 2005.

But next year they are set to be team-mates at the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Ravindra was one of three Black Caps picked up in the annual IPL player auction on Tuesday night, going to the defending champions for $350,000.

His payday was dwarfed by that of Daryl Mitchell, who will join him at the Super Kings, after a three-team bidding war that took his price up to $2.7 million.

Lockie Ferguson was the third, going to Royal Challengers Bangalore for $390,000.

Five Black Caps had earlier been retained by their franchises – Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Kane Williamson.

Conway and Santner will also line up at the Super Kings, where the Kiwi contingent also includes coach Stephen Fleming.

Ravindra said it would be an incredible experience getting to rub shoulders with some of the key figures from the IPL’s most successful team, whose other big Indian star is all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

“You've got Dhoni, Jadeja; you’ve got (former Australian international) Mike Hussey, the batting coach; you’ve got Flem.

“You’ve got all those amazing heads in there, so you’re just mixing with them and learning what you can, and obviously the facilities are great too.

Stuff Daryl Mitchell was grateful to have become the second-most expensive Black Cap picked up at an Indian Premier League player auction.

“All that compiles and if you go in there with a growth mindset and regardless of whether you play games or if you win games of cricket, you’re still taking a lot out of it.”

Ravindra celebrated his good news by hitting 45 off 33 balls as the Black Caps chased down 291 to beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second of three one-day internationals in Nelson on Wednesday.

With Will Young making 89 off 94 and Henry Nicholls 95 off 99 in reply to Soumya Sarkar’s innings of 169 off 151, they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series heading into Saturday’s final match at McLean Park in Napier.

While the biggest development in Ravindra’s career this week was the one that took place in a Dubai arena and has him heading to Chennai next March, his focus remains on the task in front of him – helping the Black Caps sweep Bangladesh.

"They've shown moments in each of these two games where they've been on top.

“Obviously, Soumya Sarkar, the way he played was unbelievable and in first game (in Dunedin), there were definitely some moments – they had us two for [five]. They were able to put pressure on us.

“I think it's important for us to not let up and again, do what we do well and understand that on their day, they're still a very good team.”

The Black Caps have now won 18 home ODIs out of 18 against Bangladesh and will be looking to extend their winning streak against all opponents on home soil in the format to 18 matches.

With a record-equalling seventh home ODI series win in a row secure, there is an air of intrigue as to whether yet-unused squad members Finn Allen and Ben Sears will get a run in Napier.

Finding room for Allen would either require leaving out one of Ravindra or Young, or moving one of them down to No 3 while Henry Nicholls or Mark Chapman makes way.

Sears meanwhile could come in for any of the three seamers – Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne and Will O’Rourke.

Black Caps v Bangladesh – ODI series

Squads

Black Caps: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Adi Ashok, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Will Young

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar

Fixtures

1st ODI at University of Otago Oval, Dunedin: Black Caps won by 44 runs (DLS method)

2nd ODI at Saxton Oval, Nelson: Black Caps won by seven wickets

Saturday, December 23: 3rd ODI at McLean Park, Napier