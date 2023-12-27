Mark Chapman's big Black Caps year needs big finish in Bangladesh T20 series

Daryl Mitchell was grateful to have become the second-most expensive Black Cap picked up at an Indian Premier League player auction.

First T20 international: Black Caps v Bangladesh; Where: McLean Park, Napier; When: Wednesday, 7.10pm; Coverage: Live on TV1, TVNZ+; live updates on Stuff

Mark Chapman has played more Twenty20 internationals for the Black Caps this year than anyone else.

And he has scored more runs in T20 internationals for the Black Caps than anyone else.

But his next three matches for New Zealand – and the runs he scores in them – might be the most important of the lot.

It has been a breakthrough year for the 29-year-old Auckland batter – and not just in cricket's shortest format.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Mark Chapman has had a breakthrough year as a Black Cap, creating a batting logjam in their T20I setup.

He began the year having played just eight one-day internationals.

But he finished it having played another 16, including the last 11 in a row – eight of which were at the Cricket World Cup in India and November.

Next in his sights will be a role at the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States next June.

The Black Caps' preparations for that tournament step up a level this week, with a three-match series against Bangladesh in Napier and Mount Maunganui.

Chapman will line up somewhere in the Black Caps' top six when the action starts at McLean Park on Wednesday night, looking for a strong finish to a year where he's already scored 556 runs at an average of 50.5 and strike rate of 145.54.

More runs could prove crucial, six months out from the start of the World Cup.

To quote coach Gary Stead, speaking last week: "We have a bit of a logjam in the top order with our T20 team at the moment, so it's about working out who are the right players and where they fit with around the rest of our batters".

That logjam isn't quite so bad this week, with Devon Conway and Kane Williamson both rested, allowing Chapman – and wicketkeeper Tim Seifert – to slot in with ease alongside Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham in the top six.

The intrigue will grow in three weeks' time, when Pakistan arrive for five T20Is and Conway and Williamson return to the fold – as Chapman’s extended run has effectively come in the captain’s absence.

Neesham will miss that series to play in South Africa's SA20 domestic competition, which could open the door for Chapman, but what if a like-for-like replacement – a seam-bowling all-rounder such as Josh Clarkson – is preferred in that spot?

Weight of runs might have the final say, not just for Chapman, but for Seifert, Allen – the least secure of the Allen-Conway-Phillips-Mitchell quartet – and – once he’s back, even if being captain helps his cause – Williamson.

After playing 18 matches so far in 2023, Chapman has played a total of 40 for the Black Caps (as well as 19 for Hong Kong, the country of his birth, earlier in his career).

Only Conway has a better average (41.60 to 36.03) out of those who have had at least 20 innings and he is one of six batters with a strike rate over 140, alongside Allen, Neesham, Phillips, Colin Munro and Tim Southee.

Chapman’s record so far has left Stead with a logjam to unpack, but he still has work to do to ensure he has a place when the big calls are made.

The Black Caps’ seamers are the other players in the spotlight this week.

Tim Southee and Adam Milne will lead the attack, but Wellington speedster Ben Sears will be eager to seize his opportunity, with Jacob Duffy – a late call-up for Kyle Jamieson, who has a hamstring injury – the fourth player in the mix.

The McLean Park pitch offered plenty to seamers in the third ODI on Saturday, where Bangladesh bowled the Black Caps out for 98 then romped to a nine-wicket win.

Its impact should be less pronounced in the first T20I, but the Tigers will head into that match with more confidence than they’ve ever had before in a white-ball fixture on these shores.

Black Caps v Bangladesh – T20I series

Squads

Black Caps: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Fixtures

Wednesday, 7.10pm: 1st T20I; McLean Park, Napier

Friday, 7.10pm: 2nd T20I; Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Sunday, 1pm: 3rd T20I; Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui