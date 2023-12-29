Live: Black Caps vs Bangladesh - Second T20 international at Bay Oval

Second T20 international: Black Caps v Bangladesh; Where: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui; When: Friday, 7.10pm; Coverage: Live on TVNZ1, TVNZ+; live updates on Stuff

The Black Caps have their backs against the wall as they head to Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui – the home venue where they’ve lost more often than any other since it was first used in 2014.

After Bangladesh’s back-to-back wins – the first a consolation in the third of three ODIs, the second giving them a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 international series – McLean Park in Napier now shares that honour.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Finn Allen was one of three Black Caps batters dismissed inside nine balls as Bangladesh won the first T20 in Napier.

The Black Caps have lost five of their 11 completed matches in Napier since October 2014 and 10 of their 22 in Mount Maunganui.

An 11th defeat, whether in the second T20 international on Friday night or the third on Sunday afternoon, will give Bangladesh their first series win in any format on these shores, so there will be everything to play for, provided the forecast rain stays away.

The focus will be on the Black Caps’ top order, after the horror start where they were 1-3 after nine balls and 50-5 inside 10 overs on Wednesday at McLean Park.

Weather

Rain is forecast on Friday in the Bay of Plenty, with a high of 23C on the cards.

Odds

The Black Caps are paying $1.27 at the New Zealand TAB to bounce back and level the series, while Bangladesh are $3.55 to take the spoils.

Squads

Black Caps: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib