Black Caps v Bangladesh: All you need to know about the third T20 international

Tim Seifert is flattened by a Daryl Mitchell shot, but recovers to continue batting against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20.

Third T20I: Black Caps v Bangladesh; Where: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui; When: Sunday, 1pm; Coverage: Live on TVNZ1, TVNZ+; live updates on Stuff

A draw is the best the Black Caps can salvage from their Twenty20 series against Bangladesh when the two sides meet in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Rain ended the prospect of New Zealand levelling the series when game two was abandoned after just 11 overs had been bowled at Bay Oval on Friday night.

That left the hosts chasing a result, after Bangladesh won the opening game of the three-match series in Napier after ripping through the home side’s top order.

There are concerns over the form of Black Caps opener Finn Allen, who was again dismissed cheaply on Friday, with ODI World Cup star Rachin Ravindra awaiting his chance.

Weather

Spectators will again be wary after Friday night’s rained-out encounter. Showers, turning to rain in the afternoon, are forecasted, despite a high of 26 degrees

Odds

The Black Caps are paying $1.28 at the New Zealand TAB to level the series, while Bangladesh are $3.40 to take the spoils.

Squads

Black Caps: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib