Twenty20 has come far since Andre Adams was part of the first Black Caps team to play it

Andre Adams was there when the first-ever men’s Twenty20 international was played.

The Black Caps took on Australia at Eden Park in Auckland on February 17, 2005.

There were beige uniforms, some dodgy facial hair, and some wild hair-dos – not least of all Hamish Marshall’s afro.

There was also a stunning innings of 98 off 55 balls by Ricky Ponting that gave the visitors the win.

HANNAH JOHNSTON/PHOTOSPORT Andre Adams and Ricky Ponting in action during the first men’s T20 international at Eden Park in 2005.

The advent of the Indian Premier League was still three years in the future and there was no way of knowing the format would come to dominate the cricketing landscape the way it does in 2024.

Eleven T20 internationals were scheduled for the Black Caps this New Zealand summer, leading up to June’s World Cup in the West Indies and United States.

A three-match series at the end of 2023 against Bangladesh, which ended in a 1-1 draw with the second clash washed out.

A five-match series against Pakistan that begins on Friday night at Eden Park – which Adams will be a part of as the New Zealand bowling coach.

And a three-match series against Australia in February, which will be the standout white-ball event of a summer that features only three ODIs, all played before Christmas.

Before the 2017-18 season, there had never been more than five T20 internationals in one home summer.

Since then, there have been at least 10 five times out of seven – including a record 14 during the 2020-21 season.

As Adams returns to the Black Caps fold – having plied his trade as a bowling coach for some time now, most notably with the Sydney Sixers – it’s a very different world indeed from 2005.

“We were lucky in New Zealand because we had Martin Crowe, who was a bit of a visionary,” Adams said on Wednesday.

“He put us on the map with Cricket Max (a forerunner to T20 where each team had two 10-over innings).

“We all thought that was a bit hit-and-giggle to start with, and then it became very serious. There was money involved and as soon as there was money, everyone was real serious.

“So I think we were probably more accepting of the game being a real format than some other countries.

“I remember this game out here (the first men’s T20 international at Eden Park).

“Marshy had his hair out, looking like wow, that's amazing. It was kind of surreal. We wanted to beat Australia. They want to beat us more, I think.

“Punter played a magnificent innings. It was a funny game. It was kind of like a carnival. But it was also serious.

“And then it was taken very seriously.

“I played in the ICL (Indian Cricket League – the ill-fated precursor-slash/rival to the IPL).

“I was well aware of the money that India were pumping at it.

“I just didn't think it would get to the point where it was going to take over so drastically.”

The Black Caps have been without a permanent bowling coach since Shane Jurgensen stood down at the end of last year’s one-day international World Cup, having served for 10 years across two stints.

NZ Cricket is yet to make a full-time appointment, with Adams – who applied for the role – one of several coaches set to be called on during the course of the summer.

“When you go into any role, you feel like you have to coach, but I don't think this group needs too much coaching,” he said.

“I think the word impart is quite apt in this situation.

“My job really is probably to challenge thinking and maybe introduce them to a couple of concepts, which they may or may not have come across already.

“We don't play the game – they do. The team that can adapt to the situation the best (tends to win), so my job is to help them learn how to adapt.”

Black Caps v Pakistan – T20 series

Squads

Black Caps: Kane Williamson (c – not for match 3), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson (match 3 only) Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson (matches 3-5), Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears (matches 1-2), Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Fixtures

Friday, 7.10pm: First T20I; Eden Park, Auckland

Sunday, 7.10pm: Second T20I; Seddon Park, Hamilton

Wednesday, 1pm: Third T20I; University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

Friday, 7.10pm: Fourth T20I; Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Sunday, 1pm: Fifth T20I; Hagley Oval, Christchurch