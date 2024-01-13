Daryl Mitchell leads strong Black Caps batting display in first T20 win over Pakistan

The hosts won a boundary-fest at Eden Park against Pakistan in the first game of the T20 series.

The Black Caps might have been a batter down in the opening Twenty20 international against Pakistan, but that didn’t stop them from making a winning start to the series.

When Mitchell Santner was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday morning, New Zealand had a big decision to make about their lineup in Auckland.

They didn’t have another all-rounder to insert at No 7, so it was either go batter-heavy – and rely on Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips for four overs – or go bowler-heavy.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Daryl Mitchell made 61 off 27 for the Black Caps in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan.

Likely wary of what could happen at Eden Park, notorious for its batter-friendly dimensions, especially at either end of the pitch, they went for an extra specialist bowler.

So it would have been extremely pleasing for coach Gary Stead to see five of the six specialist batters make useful contributions as they posted 226-8 – their fifth-highest T20 total.

Daryl Mitchell led the way with an innings of 61 off 27 balls, that included four sixes and four fours and 54 off 21 to finish.

The newly-made Indian Premier League millionaire earned player of the match honours and said: "It's always nice to win games of cricket for your country and to do it here at Eden Park – we love playing here, they’re always exciting games”.

Pakistan generated the first bit of excitement, when they dismissed an out-of-sorts Devon Conway for a golden duck, caught in the covers.

But the Black Caps took over from there, with Finn Allen blasting 34 off 15, Kane Williamson “moving through the gears,” as he likes to say, in making 57 off 42, and Glenn Phillips (19 off 11) and Mark Chapman (26 off 11) both scoring quickly at the death.

“That's the nature of cricket, you have good days and bad days and certain guys will step up at different times,” Mitchell said afterwards.

“One thing about this group is we know we back everyone.

“We know that T20 cricket can be a fickle game at times, so as long as guys keep taking positive options and keep trying to put their bowlers under pressure, then they have the backing from the whole group.

“It will be someone's day the next day and we'll just keep cruising along.”

Stuff Five Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan will form an important part of the Black Caps' buildup to June's T20 World Cup.

Tim Southee finished with 4-25 from his four overs as the Black Caps dismissed Pakistan for 180 with two overs remaining, a haul that made him the first bowler to take 150 T20 international wickets.

Ish Sodhi also made an important contribution when he got down low to his left to take a sharp return catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman.

“He calls himself glue hands,” Mitchell said. “He has a habit of taking speccies like that at times and he reminds us. I always love seeing him celebrate the way he does as well.”

The five-match T20 international series continues at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday night before heading to Dunedin and Christchurch next week.