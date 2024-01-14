Batting longer next step on Black Cap Finn Allen's international cricket journey

Finn Allen made 34 off 15 for the Black Caps as they beat Pakistan in the first T20 international at Eden Park.

Second T20 international: Black Caps v Pakistan; Where: Seddon Park, Hamilton; When: Sunday, 7.10pm; Coverage: Live on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+; live updates on Stuff

Finn Allen equals excitement.

That was plain to see on Friday night in Auckland, when he hit Pakistan seam supremo Shaheen Shah Afridi for 24 runs in the third over of the Black Caps’ innings in their win in the first Twenty20 international.

Six over long-on. Four at long-off. Four at fine leg. Four at long-off again. And six over long-on again.

A brutal onslaught against one of cricket’s leading quicks, who didn’t heed his own advice about how it’s not wise to pitch the ball up at Eden Park, with its short straight boundaries.

TVNZ The hosts won a boundary-fest at Eden Park against Pakistan in the first game of the T20 series.

Allen added another six in the fourth over, bowled by Aamer Jamal, who then responded by bowling him – off a no ball.

The reprieve didn’t prove costly, however, as Allen only added one more run off three balls before he was caught at mid-wicket by Jamal off the bowling off Abbas Afridi.

Allen’s innings of 34 off 15 gave the Black Caps early momentum after they lost Devon Conway for a golden duck to the second ball they faced.

It meant Kane Williamson wasn’t under pressure to score quickly early – the best-case scenario for the captain in T20.

But as he walked off the field with seven balls remaining in the power play, there would have been a familiar feeling for many watching on.

What if he could do what he did, but for longer?

The average innings of a T20 international opener lasts 19 balls, but an average Allen innings to date has lasted 14 balls.

That’s the second-lowest mark, by a very fine margin, of the 56 opening batters who have played as many innings as he has.

Brendon McCullum’s average T20 innings as a Black Caps opener lasted 23 balls. Martin Guptill’s lasted 22. Colin Munro’s lasted 21.

Devon Conway’s have lasted 25 balls on average so far. Tim Seifert’s have lasted 21.

Somewhere between 21 and 25 is where Allen needs to be aiming for.

When he is extremely explosive, like he was on Friday, it doesn’t matter so much that he comes and goes quickly, as the position he puts the Black Caps in is so strong that it compensates.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Finn Allen isn’t facing enough deliveries in Twenty20 internationals with the Black Caps.

But if it’s an innings more in line with his averages – 22 off 14 – it’s neither here nor there.

So it’s clear there is potential for so much more.

Speaking to Stuff earlier this week, ahead of the five-match T20 series against Pakistan, Allen reflected on where he was at as he approaches the third anniversary of his international debut.

“I’d like to think I’ve come a fair way along the journey.

“Back then it was probably a bit more reckless hitting and now I’m trying to add a bit more match awareness, growing different parts of my game, so I can have a bit more consistency.”

The next six months looms as a key period on that journey, with another dozen T20 internationals in store leading up to June’s World Cup in the West Indies and United States.

This month’s series against Pakistan continues at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, then moves to University of Otago Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday, before concluding at Hagley Oval in Christchurch next Friday and Sunday.

Then come three matches against Australia in February – one at Sky Stadium in Wellington, two at Eden Park – and a five-match series in Pakistan in April.

With the focus on cricket’s shortest format, Allen’s one-day international ambitions have taken a backseat at present, but that is the other way in which he will be looking to bat for longer.

He fell out of the Black Caps’ first-choice ODI lineup in 2023, as first Will Young, then Rachin Ravindra, were preferred as Conway’s opening partners at the Cricket World Cup in India.

When they had three matches against Bangladesh at home just prior to Christmas, Young and Ravindra opened together, even though there was a strong case for moving Young down and leaving one of Henry Nicholls or Tom Blundell – neither of whom have a long-term future in the format – out entirely.

Stuff Five Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan will form an important part of the Black Caps' buildup to June's T20 World Cup.

Allen responded with a blunt “yes,” when asked this week if he was disappointed not to play in that series, which the Black Caps won 2-1, but at the same time, he has taken heart from a couple of big innings for the Auckland Aces in the domestic Ford Trophy competition.

First there was a 168 off 110 against the Otago Volts, then there was a 120 off 97 against Northern Districts, in the space of a few days in late November and early December.

“For me, it was pleasing, because it was a reflection of the work that I've been doing on my game and particularly one-day cricket,” Allen said.

“To see it come off and contribute to some wins for Auckland was pleasing. It's a stepping stone to where I want to get to with my game.”

Finn Allen – Black Caps T20 career

Innings: 36

Runs: 814

Balls faced: 518

Average: 22.61

Strike rate: 157.14

Balls faced per innings: 14.39

Highest score: 101