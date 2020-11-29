Black Caps batting hero Glenn Phillips brings the West Indies to their knees

Black Caps man of the match pops his knee out again, then makes another spectacular recovery.

Black Caps fans may be getting gruesomely used to Glenn Phillips’ dodgy kneecap - but their new batting hero doesn’t want it to become a habit.

For the second Twenty20 international in a row, Phillips had his right kneecap pop out while batting, before falling quickly back into place to allow him to continue his innings.

The best part of the latest incident – a repeat of Friday night’s initial horror show at Eden Park – was it came after the New Zealand middle-order bat had scored the fastest Twenty20 international century (off 46 balls) in his country’s brief history in the shortest format.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Glenn Phillips of New Zealand celebrates his century during game two of the International Twenty20 series against the West Indies at Bay Oval.

Phillips made a blistering 108 – featuring eight sixes and 10 fours from 51 deliveries - before falling in the final over after another painful kneecap moment.

He was quick to repel the idea however that it might be his lucky charm.

”No no no,” he said hurriedly post-match after NZ wrapped up a series victory with a comprehensive 72-run win at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Phillips said he first encountered the problem while at high school, playing hockey and football.

“My knee subluxed (a partial dislocation) ... both my knees have done it.”

“It’s quite a funny one because in the moment it’s a shock and it really hurts, but it comes back and recovers just as quickly. The ligaments around the knee are a bit weak now.”

So don’t get worried, fans, if you witness it again.

Which is now a growing possibility after the Aucklander, who turns 24 in a week, showed what he’d long been predicted of achievng at the highest level.

Before he walked to the crease on Sunday with his side two down in blustery, drizzly conditions, his T20 internationaI average was 16.20, with a best score of 56.

That quickly became history – as did Colin Munro’s previous record of the fastest to 100 in T20s for NZ as Phillips beat it with a ball to spare. He bludgeoned eight sixes and 10 fours, making full use of the wind when hitting towards the south.

He acknowledged that his start in international cricket did not go smoothly, meaning changes and introspection were needed.

SPARK SPORT Black Caps batsman Glenn Phillips beats Colin Munro's 47-ball record as it rains sixes at Bay Oval.

“I started well, I got the yips personally, I had to go back and work on things and step back to move forward again.

“When I played against Pakistan a few years ago, they came in at my back hip. I didn’t really have an answer - a lot of guys gave me width or they bumped me and I got away with that.

“But in international cricket when guys don’t give you what you’re after you have to adapt yourself. My bat was coming down on the wrong path.”

So who better to model yourself on in the path for success than Australian run machine Steve Smith.

“I don’t copy it fully but the idea of where my bat comes down is a lot to do with him,” he said of his unorthodox stance.

“My whole shoulder can come back into line as opposed to starting in line and going back out of line. My foot movement is being able to get my body moving in time to have the most rhythm and having my head as still as possible.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Glenn Phillips blasts another boundary on the way to his century.

While he struggled to make his mark at international level, he has flourished in the Caribbean Premier League T20 competiton and said that was a massive boost to his confidence after initial woes.

“Over in the Caribbean in my first year there I really struggled with spin

“We don’t have to worry about balls turning or staying low over here. I took for granted you could hit through the line and basically go dot, six. Over there that’s not the case.

“The problem is not necessarily how to find the boundary, the problem is being able to find the ones in between and not put myself under pressure.”

On Sunday, in complete control, he and Devon Conway took the game away from the Windies with a third-wicket stand of 184 in just 13.3 overs that was the best for any wicket for NZ in T20s.

“We decided to give ourselves a couple of overs but by the time we both got going it was 11, 12 overs and we’ve got a very deep batting lineup, so that death phase could start much earlier - especially with the wind being a hurricane in one direction,” Phillips said.

Such was his demolition job that Conway’s brilliant 65 off 37 balls (four sixes and four fours) in only his second international was somehow overshadowed.

“It’s just an incredible day,” he acknowledged.

“You don’t get them very often.

“Part of my whole thing is to try and be an entertainer for the crowd. Having the crowd back, the whole team wanted to give them something special.”