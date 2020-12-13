Live: Black Caps vs West Indies second test, day three, from the Basin Reserve

11:05, Dec 13 2020

The Black Caps face the West Indies in the second test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Trent Boult snared two early wickets in the West Indies second innings.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
Trent Boult snared two early wickets in the West Indies second innings.

Stuff