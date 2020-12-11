Black Caps vs West Indies: Skipper hauls in stunning catch to remove Will Young after horror fumble

West Indies captain Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Ross Taylor on day one of the second test.

West Indies captain Jason Holder took a stunning catch, either side of some abject drops from a team-mate, as the Black Caps faced a scrap on day one of the second cricket test in Wellington on Friday.

Holder, all 2.01m of him, dived at full stretch from second slip to catch Will Young for 43 in his second test innings.

Spark Sport West Indies captain Jason Holder produces some fielding brilliance after a team-mate's fumble.

Young, who faced 87 balls in a composed knock in tricky conditions, looked to have edged the ball wide of the cordon but Holder stuck the right hand out for a stunning grab to give seamer Shannon Gabriel his third wicket and make it 148-4.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls rode his luck and reached his 10th test half-century, against West Indies.

Gabriel earlier had steam emitting from his ears when Darren Bravo shelled a regulation chance at first slip off Henry Nicholls on 47. Nicholls got a second let-off from Bravo, off the bowling of debutant Chemar Holder, before raising his 10th test half-century.

Sent in to bat on a grassy pitch providing seam movement and bounce for a fired up West Indies attack on a windy Wellington day, the Black Caps lost Tom Blundell (14), stand-in skipper Tom Latham (27), Ross Taylor (9) and Young to leave the test evenly poised at the Basin Reserve.