Black Caps vs West Indies: Neil Wagner hammers visiting bowlers at the Basin

In his 50th test, Wagner goes on the attack against West Indies bowlers.

Newly returned to No 2 on the world test bowling rankings, one of New Zealand’s most admired cricketers gave a stunning display of his ability with the bat on a sunny Saturday in Wellington.

Neil Wagner delighted a large day two crowd with a batting onslaught, hitting 66 not out off 42 balls as the Black Caps were dismissed for 460 by West Indies in their first innings of the second test.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Neil Wagner cuts loose against the West Indies bowlers in Wellington.

Playing his 50th test, and 64th innings with the bat, Wagner blasted four sixes and eight fours as he raced past his previous highest test score of 47, versus Bangladesh in Hamilton last year.

The left-hander was particularly savage on the short ball, collecting his four sixes with hook shots including one top edge. Alzarri Joseph (twice), Shannon Gabriel and captain Jason Holder were all sent over the rope, as the West Indies fell in a heap after winning the toss on Friday.

Wagner reached his maiden test half-century off just 36 balls, including six fours and three sixes, and thundered on despite running out of partners. He produced some stunning cover drives that a top-order batsman would be proud of, as the Black Caps took a stranglehold on the match in their bid to wrap up the series 2-0.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Henry Nicholls and Neil Wagner put on an entertaining 95 for the ninth wicket against West Indies.

With topscorer Henry Nicholls, Wagner added 95 for the ninth wicket before Nicholls was caught at short cover for 174, scored off 280 balls in a tick over seven hours at the crease.

Nicholls’ ton on Friday was the 100th scored in test cricket at the Basin Reserve, and his sixth century in all.