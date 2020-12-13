Black Caps vs West Indies: Tim Southee snares five, achieves rare feat with Kyle Jamieson

Tim Southee, right, and Kyle Jamieson combined to destroy the West Indies first innings in Wellington.

Tim Southee snared his 11th five-wicket bag in test cricket and achieved a rare feat with Kyle Jamieson as the Black Caps skittled West Indies cheaply on day three of the second test in Wellington.

Southee, two days after his 32nd birthday, removed Joshua da Silva and Shannon Gabriel to dismiss the touring side for a paltry 131, just 20 minutes into the day.

SPARK SPORT Southee, Jamieson share all 10 West Indies wickets at Basin Reserve.

Stand-in New Zealand skipper Tom Latham enforced the follow-on with West Indies still trailing by a mammoth 329 on the first innings, facing a daunting task to send the test into a fourth day.

Southee ended with 5-32 off 17.4 overs, moving him to 294 test wickets and within sight of becoming the third New Zealand bowler to the 300 mark after Sir Richard Hadlee (431) and Daniel Vettori (361).

New ball partner Trent Boult was excellent with the new ball but went wicketless off 14 overs, as did the world’s No 2-ranked test bowler Neil Wagner who fired down 12.

Jamieson did the damage on Saturday and finished with 5-34 off 13, his second bag of five in his fourth test. The 25-year-old continued his dream start to his international career and currently has a batting average of 54.66 and bowling average of 13.77.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images West Indies captain Jason Holder is sent on his way by Kyle Jamieson on Saturday.

It was the third time a New Zealand bowling duo had both snared five wickets in a test innings, and first since Hadlee and Ewen Chatfield against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 1984.