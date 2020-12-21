New Zealand vs Pakistan: Tim Southee stars as Black Caps seal Twenty20 series

NZ's Tim Southee, right, starred with the ball against Pakistan during game two of the T20 series at Seddon Park.

So how much are you enjoying The Summer of Southee so far?

The experienced Black Caps swing bowler produced another dominant individual display to spearhead his side to victory in the second Twenty20 match of the series in Hamilton on Sunday night.

At a packed Seddon Park, Southee took 4-21 to help restrict Pakistan to 163-6. In reply, New Zealand reached their target with four balls and nine wickets to spare as Tim Seifert top-scored with an unbeaten 84, clinching another series win for the hosts after they saw off the West Indies earlier this month.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Mohammad Hafeez of Pakistan on his way to an unbeaten 99 against the Black Caps.

It was a continuation of the form Southee showed in NZ’s two overwhelming test match wins over the West Indies – he took 12 wickets at 18.75 – and will have sent shivers down the spines of Pakistan’s batsmen and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq ahead of their two-test series.

Southee was rested from the opening game of the three-match Twenty20 series which NZ won by five wickets in Auckland on Friday night, along with fellow test stars Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson.

The 32-year-old had his second ball pummelled into the corporate hospitality area for six by Haider Ali on Sunday night but four balls later was taking his cap and sunglasses from umpire Chris Brown with two wickets under his belt.

Such was his mastery of swing that new dad and returned captain Kane Williamson had two slips employed for the start of the sixth over of Pakistan’s innings. It was justified as Southee induced an edge from Mohammad Rizwan that was snaffled by wicketkeeper Tim Seifert and the over finished with three men in the cordon hungry for more.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Tim Seifert of New Zealand hits out against Pakistan at Seddon Park.

He grabbed another wicket when brought back for his final over and narrowly missed taking just his second five-wicket bag in T20s – his only one came against the same opposition 10 year ago – when Seifert couldn't haul in a top edge from Mohammad Hafeez off his final ball.

As if to prove the newest format of international cricket isn’t solely the domain of the whippersnappers, Hafeez led the visitors’ resistance with the bat, falling one run short of only the second century in T20 history for Pakistan.

Born in a year when Another One Bites The Dust was a hit single, he prospered as his team-mates tumbled, making 61 per cent of Pakistan's runs off the bat, with his unbeaten 99 coming from 57 balls and featuring five sixes and 10 fours.

He was dropped by Devon Conway off the bowling off Scott Kuggeleijn when on 45 and dispatched the next two balls for six – in the process, becoming his country’s most prolific T20 batsman. It’s astoundingly been the best year of his T20 career – he entered the game averaging 49 with a strike-rate of 139 in 2020.

Seifert made sure NZ’s chase was always ahead of schedule, accelerating after losing opening partner Martin Guptill.

After making 57 off 43 balls on Friday, the wicketkeeper-batsman was unbowed on Sunday night with his equal-best international T20 knock of 84 not out from 63 balls.

Williamson (an unbeaten 57 from 42 deliveries) edged his second ball as a father between wicketkeeper Rizwan and a wide, solitary slip but soon was back to his assured self at the same venue where he made his test-best score a fortnight ago.

The final match of the series is in Napier on Tuesday, with the first test of the two-test series between the two combatants starting at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on Boxing Day.

AT A GLANCE

Pakistan 163-6 off 20 overs (M Hafeez 99 not out off 57 balls; T Southee 4-21 off 4 overs) lost to New Zealand 164-1 off 19.2 overs (T Seifert 84no from 63 balls, K Williamson 53no from 41 balls) by nine wickets.