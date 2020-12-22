Black Caps vs Pakistan: Sunstrike hits again at McLean Park for T20 international

Tim Seifert is bowled staring into the sun, after a flying start for New Zealand.

Sunstrike has again caused a halt to a Napier cricket match – but mercifully it was a short delay to the third Twenty20 international on Tuesday.

With the Black Caps 85-3 off 11.4 overs batting first against Pakistan, batsmen Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway conferred with umpires Chris Brown and Wayne Knights.

The sun glare over the Chapman Stand at the western end of McLean Park was too bright, and in the batsmen’s line of sight, so the umpires called a halt to play just after 8pm.

Tim Seifert (35) and Kane Williamson (1) were both bowled by Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf facing to the western end.

As the batsmen and Pakistan fielders milled about on the field and took drinks, the sun dropped behind the stands and play was able to resume five minutes later with the floodlights taking effect.

Conway (63 off 45) regained his composure to topscore in the Black Caps’ total of 173-7.

It’s not the first time the sun had caused issues in Napier for an international match.

In January 2019 it meant a 40-minute delay to the ODI between the Black Caps and India, prompting skipper Kane Williamson to remark: "We haven't had to deal with too many sunstrikes. We knew in some of the domestic T20 games it had been the case. It is fairly considerable and it did have to happen.

"It's hard to move the sun and hard to move the grandstand. We didn't have either of those options so we had to sit down for a bit."