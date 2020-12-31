Conundrum for Black Caps after heroic Neil Wagner ruled out of second test against Pakistan

Mitchell Santner's brilliant caught and bowled is the icing on the cake for the Black Caps' day.

Once over the "enormous" loss of Neil Wagner for the second test against Pakistan, Black Caps coach Gary Stead and his captain, Kane Williamson, have a big decision to make; just who will replace the third-ranked bowler in the world in the starting XI?

Wagner, who required injections to numb the pain after breaking two toes in the first test in Mt Maunganui, will take up to six weeks to recover from the injuries and is out of the Christchurch test after an astonishing effort to battle through the pain and play a decisive role in a thrilling 101-run win.

Stead will name a "like for like" replacement for Wagner (ie a pace bowler), probably on Friday morning, with a fit-again Matt Henry the leading contender.

Naming a replacement in the squad may be the easy part; figuring out which player actually replaces Wagner in the team is another story.

Is it a straight swap with four genuine seamers on the typically bowler friendly Hagley Oval, or do they look to take three frontline seamers and two allrounders, relying on Daryl Mitchell to be the fourth seamer and playing first test man-of-the-moment Mitchell Santner on what has traditionally been a graveyard for spinners?

The answer will probably lie in the Hagley Oval wicket.

“I need to get down there and have a look at it,’’ Stead said on arrival in Christchurch on Thursday.

“My understanding is we can expect a normal pacy, bouncy pitch here at Hagley which we always get. Hopefully we get that again. Depending on what the surface looks like there is the option of playing both of them (the allrounders) as well ... but that's something that we'll decide when we get closer to match time."

Either way, Stead is under no illusion as to how big the loss of Wagner is, given his performances over several years and of course in the win over Pakistan, which included an 11-over spell with those broken toes on the final afternoon.

“I'm not sure there's too many individuals that could do what he did in that test match. It was an absolutely amazing performance. He was getting injections to try to numb the pain. The injections were wearing off each time and we can't have him going through that again for this test match."

Stead thought his champion left-armer needed five to six weeks to heal. Naturally the 34-year-old, who has 219 test wickets at 26.32, wanted to travel to Christchurch but “worked out pretty quickly it was unrealistic to be able to keep doing that”.

While Wagner's final day heroics provided the obvious talking point Stead was quick to bring the focus back on the team's performance, against a gritty Pakistan side.

“If you look through the playing XI there were some magnificent performances from everyone throughout the match and I guess that's what winning test cricket is about. It's not about just one contribution or a few it's about everyone and I thought we did that superbly well.

“That is what real tough hard test cricket is about and it's pleasing to come out on the right side of that against a very good Pakistan team. Don't underestimate how tough this test match was, the guys will be pretty sore and they'll need a couple of days rest just to ready themselves and go again."

As is the case with successful sides - this New Zealand team is undefeated in 16 tests at home and has won a national record-equalling five tests in succession – milestones and achievements start to be talked about. Top of that particular pile is the fact they would be the No 1 ranked test side in the world, for the first time, with a win or a draw in the second test.

“There was a little bit spoken about it last night and a few of the players said some words about what it meant to them and it's a very, very special thing," Stead said.

“It shows longevity, it shows skill over a period of time, and it shows consistency of performance and they're things we all want to do. As I say to the guys though, it doesn't really matter what ranking you are when you start a match, it's just two teams playing against each other and that will be our attitude against Pakistan."

The second test starts on Sunday.