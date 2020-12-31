How Neil Wagner overcame pain barrier to help Black Caps beat Pakistan

Mitchell Santner's brilliant caught and bowled is the icing on the cake for the Black Caps' day.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead has been around cricket for several decades, and he is not sure he’s ever seen anything like the Herculean performance of a broken toed Neil Wagner in the first test win against Pakistan.

Stead and New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have provided more insight into Wagner's effort Mt Maunganui, which played a pivotal role in the home team's thrilling victory that provisionally moved them to No 1 in the world rankings.

After fracturing a couple of bones while batting in the first innings, Wagner defied expectations to bowl a combined 49 overs, including a marathon spell of 11-straight in the crucial final session, to finish with match figures of 4-105.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Neil Wagner battled through the pain barrier to play a crucial role in New Zealand’s win.

He was aided by pain-killing injections to get through the contest, by all accounts not a straightforward process for the 34-year-old.

Wagner's effort has been dubbed ‘cricket's version of the Buck Shelford’, in reference to former All Blacks captain Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford who famously had his scrotum ripped open early in just his second rugby test, against France in 1986, only to order the team physio to stitch him up before returning to action.

“I've heard that being said already," Stead quipped, regarding the Shelford comparison, on the team’s arrival in Christchurch for the second test.

“It was amazing what he did, really. I got to witness what was happening, with four, five, six injections going in at a time to try to work things out, then it went from one to two fractures when they looked at his foot again.

“Everyone knows Neil plays with his heart on his sleeve and he just showed how tough he really is and how valuable he's been to New Zealand for a long, long time. We'll miss him enormously but we've got to move on pretty quickly.”

Wagner has been ruled out of the test in Christchurch, which starts on Sunday, and will be sidelined for up to six weeks to recover from the injuries.

Underlining just how tough it had been for Wagner, Stead was struggling to compare his effort with anything he'd seen in cricket.

“I've seen the opposite, a lot of people with broken bones who sit out matches, but that's what the group means to Neil and what he means to us as well, so he was prepared to put his body on the line for that."

Jurgensen candidly told Newstalk ZB: "I don't think he (Wagner) is a fan of needles. So, every time he had to get an injection to kill the pain you could hear him screaming."

Captain Kane Williamson said Wagner's situation was "kind of unique to us all”.

“He was in a lot of pain and he was going off and having injections and numbing his foot and we were trying to use him when the injection was taking effect,” Williamson said after the match.

“His appetite and motivation to be out there and try and make a difference for the team is huge and we haven’t seen it any bigger than the effort he’s put in across this test match.

“It had an impact on his ability to operate at 100 per cent, but he still came in and got the breakthrough like he does for us so often when he’s at full strength.

“It was a very, very special effort from Wags, one that the team appreciated. We needed him out there and he delivered.”