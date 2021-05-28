Extra Time: Winter's cricket bonanza as Black Caps prepare for World Test Championship final

Extra Time: The panel looks at the Black Caps' prospects for their England tour which takes in the World Test Championship final against India.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Winter might be closing in, but Kiwi cricket fans are just getting warmed up ahead of a big few weeks for the Black Caps.

Test matches against England in England are always highly anticipated, and two of them - the first starting next week - represent the New Zealand side's return to action after a two-month hiatus.

MATTHEW IMPEY/Photosport Kane Williamson bowls as fellow captain Tom Latham watches from the non-strikers end during the Black Caps’ inter-squad game on Thursday.

More than that, though, the fixtures provide a seemingly perfect lead-in to next month's main event.

The World Test Championship final - also being played in England - pits the Black Caps against India - meaning the title decider in the inaugural edition of the competition will involve the world's top two ranked test nations.

Join RNZ Sport's Clay Wilson as he chats to former Black Cap Peter McGlashan, current White Fern Suzie Bates and Stuff senior cricket writer Mark Geenty about the Black Caps prospects over the next month.

Plus we hear from Kiwi flyer Scott McLaughlin ahead of the Indy 500, Kiwi Ferns captain Krystal Rota and diver Anton Down-Jenkins.

Extra Time is brought to you by RNZ, Stuff and LockerRoom.

