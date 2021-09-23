Chris Cairns shares images from his hospital stay and rehabilitation

Former Black Caps star Chris Cairns has shared photos and videos from his stay in hospital where he had heart surgery and then suffered paralysis of the legs after a stroke.

The images in the video he has posted on social media also show touching moments with his wife Mel and children. It finishes images from his rehabilitation exercises in Canberra.

In his post on Thursday, Cairns says: “There was a good portion of the last few weeks that I was asleep, as those around me worked tirelessly to keep me alive. Mel put together a few shots to catch me up and we added a couple from the last 2 weeks as I’ve started the rehab process. #makeitcount”.

A week ago, Cairns shared a video message on social media where he said the spinal stroke he suffered following life-saving heart surgery “will provide me with possibly the greatest challenge I’ve ever faced in rehab going forward”.

In the minute-long video, he also thanked the surgeons, doctors, nurses, and specialists who looked after him in Canberra, where he lives, and Sydne where he had the heart surgery, saying: “You saved my life”.

“Just over six weeks ago, I suffered a type A aortic dissection, which essentially means there’s a tear in one of the major arteries of the heart,” began Cairns, in his first post on Twitter in seven years.

“I had several surgeries and grafts and very thankfully the specialists were able to save the heart itself.

“One of the complications that arose was a spinal stroke which in itself will provide me with possibly the greatest challenge I’ve ever faced in rehab going forward.

“Huge thanks to the team here at Canberra Hospital, to St Vincent’s in Sydney, the surgeons, the doctors, the nurses, the specialists – you saved my life.

“Thanks also [for[ all the well-wishes that have been sent through to Mel, my wife, and I.

“Uplifting, humbling, and so, so special.

“I’ll keep posting to keep you along on the journey as it goes, but please, thank you so much and much love to everybody.”

When Cairns suffered the aortic dissection, he was rushed from Canberra to Sydney, where he underwent emergency heart surgery at St Vincent’s Hospital.

He has since returned to Canberra where he is undergoing rehabilitation.

NZ Cricket Players Association boss Heath Mills told Stuff earlier this month its Cricketers’ Trust – which is available to all past players to apply for – was assisting Cairns and his family.