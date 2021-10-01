Kane Williamson laments lack of runs as Sunrisers knocked out of IPL contention

Kane Williamson is out for 11 as his Sunrisers Hyderabad team misses out on the IPL playoffs.

Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers' latest defeat ensures they’re the first team knocked out of IPL playoff contention.

Dead last in the eight-team competition with two wins from 11 matches after their six-wicket defeat to the Chennai Super Kings on Friday, the Sunrisers will be playing for nothing more than pride in their last three games.

Black Caps skipper Williamson, having struck an unbeaten 51 from 41 in his team’s win against the Royals on Tuesday, could only muster 11 in his team’s 134-7 against the table-topping Super Kings.

Led by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 45 from 38, Chennai got home with two balls to spare.

Williamson, who was trapped lbw by Dwayne Bravo, lamented his team’s lack of runs, conceding it was “back to the drawing board” for the struggling side.

“Not quite enough runs. It wasn't an easy surface, and although we didn't get enough we showed a fighting spirit in the last quarter with the ball. We need 10-15 extra runs with the bat, though, and we need to make those small changes,” Williamson told Star Sports.

Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics via Photosport Kane Williamson replaced David Warner as Sunrisers captain in May.

“If you make better decisions with the bat, the final score could have been a little more. CSK played really well. It looked challenging and variable.

“Although every match is about the W or the L against your name, you do look at the growth of the team. This season has been a bit disjointed given that it was played in two halves, but we'll look to grow and build some momentum.”

Williamson inherited a team in a tricky spot, replacing Aussie David Warner in May, after the hard-hitting left-hander was axed from the captaincy role after the Sunrisers’ 1-5 start.