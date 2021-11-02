Another Black Caps v England World Cup showdown might be too hard to handle

OPINION: Too soon?

Should everything in the next five days go to plan, New Zealand will advance from Group 2 into the semifinals of the Twenty20 World Cup.

That’s the good news.

The bad? Lying in wait for them are England.

Last time the Black Caps met England in a white-ball World Cup playoff match, it resulted in one of the most tantalising, tormenting, traumatic moments for New Zealand sports fans in history.

Like you needed to be reminded.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Ben Stokes celebrates England's ODI World Cup final victory over the Black Caps at Lord's in 2019.

Fine, for those who are still at the denial/numbing stage, New Zealand lost the ODI World Cup to the hosts on boundary countback at Lord’s after a Super Over still couldn’t find a winner.

It’s less than 28 months since we sat through Jos Buttler wheeling away from the broken castle in triumph as Martin Guptill knelt crestfallen.

Yet the two rivals are likely to meet again in Abu Dhabi next week for the right to contest a World Cup final – a third successive ICC world final for New Zealand, across all formats, should they make it that far.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images England's Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes celebrate in front of the Lord's members after victory off the last ball of the Super Over against New Zealand.

But could you bare to watch? Have you progressed sufficiently in your mental health to set an alarm, drag yourself out of bed and pad up with the necessary mental protection, knowing that the Buttler may do it again?

The Covid-19 pandemic has left many of us feeling mentally fragile. Would it be alarmingly detrimental to put ourselves through further cricketing agony?

For some, the hurtful happenings of that Lord’s showdown will never vanish completely. Those affected will have the images of Trent Boult stepping on a boundary marker; the throw from the outfield deflecting off Ben Stokes’ bat and running to the boundary with Colin de Grandhomme in hapless pursuit; the final run-out; all burnt deep into the recesses of their brains.

The beauty – Lockie Ferguson’s diving catch; Boult’s coolness under pressure to produce two successive run-outs to force the Super Over; Jimmy Neesham's six which seemed set to lead New Zealand to victory – has either faded or been forgotten.

All is bound to come streaming back should we witness Buttler, Guptill, Boult, Neesham, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Chris Woakes and Tim Southee meet again.

Martin Guptill gets a helping hand after he is run out on the final ball of the Super Over by Jos Buttler in the World Cup final in 2019.

Is the absence of Stokes enough to embolden you to face your demons and carry that same bright hope you had pre-game in July 2019?

A test series triumph over England earlier this year was somewhat of a healing balm for many, and an extra salve came soon after when a world title was clinched as test champions, with India swept aside.

Just how soothing those happy moments were are set to face the sternest test in a T20 showdown that feels inevitable.