Black Caps forced to raise a sweat as Scotland prove World Cup stumbling block

NZ opener Martin Guptill sends another one over the rope during his match-winning innings against Scotland.

Who sweated more – match-winner Martin Guptill or those New Zealand fans who battled weary eyes to eventually see the Black Caps stay on track for the T20 World Cup semifinals?

Guptill suffered in the Dubai sun as he played close to a sole hand in ensuring New Zealand avoided an untimely and costly upset defeat which would have put their playoff hopes back in jeopardy.

One ball after the completion of the powerplay as NZ batted first against Scotland, the hot favourites were 52-3 and looking like making a pig's breakfast of an expected run-feast and a chance to boost their net run-rate.

Fortunately for the post-midnight fanatics following at home, Guptill eased their nerves by batting until his body gave up the ghost with 10 balls remaining in NZ’s innings and a third T20 international century beckoning.

The 35-year-old thumped seven sixes and six fours as he made 93 off 56 deliveries to guide the Black Caps to 172-5 off their 20 overs. That proved 16 too many for Scotland and gave them two wins from three matches, with games to come in group play against Namibia and Afghanistan.

Guptill added 105 for the fourth wicket with Glenn Phillips (33 off 37 balls) in just 12.2 overs before being caught at long-on when his previous strength and timing deserted him. He’d been kneeling and resting on his bat at the non-striker’s end between deliveries and admitted it was a taxing effort.

DAVID GRAY/Photosport New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was dismissed for a duck by Scotland's Safyaan Sharif in their Twenty20 World Cup game in Dubai.

“Especially when Glenn’s trying to run two every ball,” he laughed.

“It was tough today. I’ve certainly played in hotter, but in T20 cricket when you’re running nearly every ball and trying to hit boundaries, it takes it out of you a lot quicker than it does back home.”

Guptill described his innings and the partnership as “not quite a rescue mission”.

“I thought Scotland bowled very well up front, didn’t allow us to get away too quickly.

“To take three wickets in the first six overs (6.1 overs), it’s always tough to come back from that, but I thought the way that Glenn came out – we’ve played a lot of cricket together, and we know how each other bats – so it was nice to get another big partnership with him and set a team up for a match-winning total.”

DAVID GRAY/Photosport Martin Guptill of New Zealand Black Caps celebrates bringing up his half-century in Dubai.

Captain Kane Williamson – who made a four-ball duck – is often lightly lampooned for his gentlemanly manner in interviews and for talking up the challenges from the likes of second-tier nations like Scotland.

Maybe now he’ll be given a little more credence for his reluctance to write off the lesser lights as Guptill saved NZ’s bacon.

A patchy bowling displayed followed – amplified by speedster Adam Milne bowling a maiden in his first over before his next five deliveries were hit for four by wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Cross.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner bowled well, only to see his final delivery dispatched for six, while leggie Ish Sodhi’s last four balls cost 16.

“We certainly knew coming into this tournament it didn’t matter who we faced; there are match-winners out there, and we certainly saw that from both sides today,” Williamson said at the post-match interviews.

“They did put us under pressure – they certainly fired a number of shots and we were tested in a number of ways.”

True to form, Williamson wasn't going to be swayed by any suggestion that all that was left to make the last four was a win over Afghanistan, when Namibia are next up on Friday night (11pm NZT).

“We have another game before them and that’s as important – that’s the only game that matters, then we change our focus when we need to.”