Sir Richard Hadlee challenges Tim Southee to break his NZ test wickets record

NZ's leading test wicket-taker has told Tim Southee he's ready to 'let it go' if the Black Caps star can surpass his tally.

New Zealand’s greatest test wicket-taker has laid down a challenge for Tim Southee.

The current Black Caps star was awarded the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal at the New Zealand Cricket Awards on Thursday – the supreme award for the 2021/22 season.

Hadlee praised Southee’s efforts on a video call and suggested the 33-year-old could yet surpass him as New Zealand’s most prolific test cricket bowler.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Tim Southee was awarded the Sir Richard Hadlee medal at the New Zealand Cricket awards.

“No doubt the 400 test wickets are in sight and maybe that magic number 431 is in the back of your mind,” Hadlee told Southee, who is in India playing in the IPL.

“So, I’ll be watching that with some interest and if you are to reach that mark, I’m prepared to sit here and say, ‘it’s time for me to let it go’. I would be very satisfied and pleased that it would be you to do it – so there you go, there’s a wee bit of motivation for you.”

Southee has taken 338 test wickets to sit third on the NZ all-time list – 23 fewer than Daniel Vettori and 93 short of Hadlee.

The right-arm swing bowler took 36 test wickets at 23.88 over the NZC awards judging period, including best figures of 6-43 against England at Lord’s and five crucial wickets against India in NZ’s World Test Championship Final win at Southampton.

Southee also took 12 wickets over the T20 season at 19.75, with a best of 3-16 against India.

“You’re a very deserving winner,” Hadlee said.

“We go back 14 years to when I was part of the selection panel who first picked you and to watch you develop over the years into the fine-tuned bowler you are now has been quite remarkable.

“You seem to be in total control of your game and bowling as well as you ever have. You’ve got a simple technique which is easy to repeat, and your skill sets have gone to another level.”