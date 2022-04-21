NZ batter Devon Conway named among Wisden's 5 Cricketers of the Year

Devon Conway celebrates his double-century against England at Lord’s last year.

A double-century on debut at Lord’s helped Devon Conway become one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year.

The New Zealand batter made a sensational start to his test career against England and was named on Thursday alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Ollie Robinson, Rohit Sharma and Dane van Niekerk.

Excellence in the previous English summer is the major criterion for inclusion, while no player can be chosen more than once.

“Devon Conway became only the seventh batter in test history to score a double-century on debut, only the second New Zealander, and the first by anyone at Lord’s,” wrote Wisden editor Lawrence Booth, who selected the five players.

“He followed his history-making performance with 80 at Edgbaston, where New Zealand secured their first series win in England since 1999, before flourishing during a brief stint with Somerset.”

The last New Zealanders to be named among the Wisden 5 were Kane Williamson and Brendon McCullum in 2016.

In his three tests in England last year, the left-hander made 200 and 23 versus England at Lord’s on debut, 80 and 3 at Birmingham in an eight-wicket win and was named Man of the Series, and 54 and 19 against India in NZ's World Test Championship final victory at Southampton.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Devon Conway hits another boundary during his test debut.

Conway averages more than 50 with the bat internationally in all three formats.

New Zealand players named as Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year:

1928: Roger Blunt

1932: Stewie Dempster

1948: Martin Donnelly

1950: Bert Sutcliffe

1959: John Reid

1966: Dick Motz

1971: Glenn Turner

1974: Bevan Congdon

1982: Richard Hadlee

1984: Jeremy Coney

1985: Martin Crowe

2000: Chris Cairns

2015: Jeetan Patel

2016: Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson

2022: Devon Conway