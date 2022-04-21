NZ batter Devon Conway named among Wisden's 5 Cricketers of the Year
A double-century on debut at Lord’s helped Devon Conway become one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year.
The New Zealand batter made a sensational start to his test career against England and was named on Thursday alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Ollie Robinson, Rohit Sharma and Dane van Niekerk.
Excellence in the previous English summer is the major criterion for inclusion, while no player can be chosen more than once.
“Devon Conway became only the seventh batter in test history to score a double-century on debut, only the second New Zealander, and the first by anyone at Lord’s,” wrote Wisden editor Lawrence Booth, who selected the five players.
READ MORE:
* Black Caps star Devon Conway scores his third test century in his ninth innings
* Black Caps blow as Devon Conway ruled out of Twenty20 World Cup final
* New Zealand vs England by the numbers: All the records from Devon Conway's stunning test debut innings
* New Zealand vs England: World media hail Devon Conway's Black Caps test debut
“He followed his history-making performance with 80 at Edgbaston, where New Zealand secured their first series win in England since 1999, before flourishing during a brief stint with Somerset.”
The last New Zealanders to be named among the Wisden 5 were Kane Williamson and Brendon McCullum in 2016.
In his three tests in England last year, the left-hander made 200 and 23 versus England at Lord’s on debut, 80 and 3 at Birmingham in an eight-wicket win and was named Man of the Series, and 54 and 19 against India in NZ's World Test Championship final victory at Southampton.
Conway averages more than 50 with the bat internationally in all three formats.
New Zealand players named as Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year:
1928: Roger Blunt
1932: Stewie Dempster
1948: Martin Donnelly
1950: Bert Sutcliffe
1959: John Reid
1966: Dick Motz
1971: Glenn Turner
1974: Bevan Congdon
1982: Richard Hadlee
1984: Jeremy Coney
1985: Martin Crowe
2000: Chris Cairns
2015: Jeetan Patel
2016: Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson
2022: Devon Conway