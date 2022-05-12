Brendon McCullum reportedly agrees to become England's test coach

Brendon McCullum is poised to be named England’s new test coach, with the former Black Caps captain reportedly agreeing to take on the role.

According to reports in several UK media outlets, the 40-year-old is in the process of having his contract finalised and official confirmation could come by the end of this week.

McCullum would replace Chris Silverwood, who left his position in February in the wake of England’s 4-0 Ashes humiliation in Australia.

As fate would have it, McCullum’s first task as England coach would be a series against his home country.

England face New Zealand in three tests next month, the first of which begins at Lord’s on June 2.

England’s new managing director Rob Key is seeking separate coaches for their test and white-ball men’s teams and while McCullum was originally expected to be a contender for the limited-overs job, he has now emerged as the red-hot favourite for the test position.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Brendon McCullum could take charge of England’s test team in time for the three-test series against the Black Caps.

McCullum has never coached a first-class team but is currently in charge of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition.

However, he is likely to end his work in franchise cricket in order to focus full-time on the demanding England role.

McCullum is a close friend of England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan and the way he transformed the Black Caps’ white-ball fortunes while captain impressed the England hierarchy and saw him earmarked for that particular role.

But , according to the BBC, McCullum sees more appeal in reviving England’s misifiring test team, who have won only one of their past 17 matches.

McCullum reportedly impressed England bosses with his vision for the test side in interviews on Monday and Tuesday this week and is set to be appointed ahead of former South Africa and India coach Gary Kirsten.

McCullum, who retired in 2019, played 101 tests for the Black Caps, and famously led them to the 2015 ODI World Cup final, losing to Australia.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Brendon McCullum played 101 tests for the Black Caps and as captain oversaw a resurgence in the red-ball format.

He also oversaw a resurgence in the test team’s performance, culminating in them being crowned World Test Champions last year under his successor Kane Williamson’s guidance.

If McCullum does take the role as expected, he will have Christchurch-born allrounder Ben Stokes as his captain.

Stokes was recently appointed to the role after Joe Root’s resignation following England’s 1-0 series loss to the West Indies.

Kolkata are likely to be out of contention in the IPL by next week, meaning McCullum could be in place for the first test of the English summer against the Black Caps.

England’s squad for that Lord’s test will be announced next week.

According to the BBC, England are not as far along in their search for a new white-ball coach, with the leading candidates likely to be spoken to again next week.

However, they don’t have a limited-overs series until June 19, when they take on the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series, so an appointment is less pressing.