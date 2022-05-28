New England coach Brendon McCullum made his test debut after James Anderson

England’s James Anderson celebrates capturing the wicket of New Zealand’s Mathew Sinclair in the second test at the Basin Reserve in 2008.

Brendon McCullum will begin his reign in charge of England by overseeing a pace bowling spearhead who made his test debut before his coach did.

James Anderson is poised to make his return to the home side for the first test in the three-match series starting at Lord’s on Thursday night (NZ time).

Remarkably, the 39-year-old made his first test appearance 10 months before McCullum, who was a surprise appointment earlier this month as the new coach of the England men’s test outfit.

ENGLAND CRICKET/TWITTER Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is looking forward to coaching England with NZ-born Ben Stokes as his test skipper.

Anderson and fellow veteran Stuart Broad, 35, have been included in the England squad selected for the first two tests after the pair were unwanted for the recent series against the West Indies in the Caribbean.

That snub may have spelt the end for the pair, who have 1177 test wickets between them, but a 1-0 series defeat helped usher in a string of changes.

The England side have a new managing director in former batter Rob Key, have employed McCullum to bring a new spark to their test side and have moved the captaincy from Joe Root to Ben Stokes.

But the return of Anderson and Broad means it will be far from a rookie outfit to meet the Black Caps.

PHIL REID/Stuff James Anderson shows his delight at the dismissal of NZ opener Matthew Bell at the Basin Reserve in 2008.

Anderson, only a year younger than his new coach, made his test debut versus Zimbabwe at Lord’s in May 2003.

He was part of a team which featured Key (who made 18 in his only bat in a win by an innings and 92 runs), Key’s predecessor as managing director Ashley Giles, and current commentators Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan.

Anderson made a bright beginning, taking 5-73 in Zimbabwe’s first innings as Dion Ebrahim, the current Otago Volts coach, top-scored with 68 for Zimbabwe. Ebrahim is part of the Black Caps coaching set-up on the England tour.

To give further indication of how long Anderson has been playing test cricket, Alec Stewart, England’s wicketkeeper/batter in that test, is now 59 years old.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Brendon McCullum hooks for New Zealand against India in a test at Seddon Park, Hamilton, in 2009.

McCullum made his New Zealand test debut in March 2004 against South Africa in Hamilton.

Employed primarily as wicketkeeper, he batted at No.8 and made 57 from 86 balls in his only bat in the drawn game, while taking three catches behind the stumps.

Little would he have known that the test featured a string of players who would go on to begin a second career as coaches.

Gary Kirsten was understood to be one of the coaching contenders McCullum defeated for the England job. He made 137 and 34 not out for the visitors in McCullum’s debut test and later had stints as head coach of India and South Africa and is currently batting coach with the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

NZ Cricket/Sky Sports UK Daryl Mitchell put his hand up for Black Caps selection in the first test against England in their last warm-up game.

South Africa’s wicketkeeper in that test was Mark Boucher, who is now the Proteas head coach, while New Zealand also had Daniel Vettori, Stephen Fleming and Paul Wiseman alongside McCullum at Seddon Park.

Vettori this week was named as an assistant coach of the Australian side to work with new head coach Andrew McDonald; Fleming has been a highly successful head coach in the IPL for more than a decade; while Wiseman is NZ Cricket’s national talent ID manager.

Broad debuted against Sri Lanka in Colombo in December 2007, in a match which saw home team star Mahela Jayawardene make 195, while his second test came against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in March 2008.

Phil Reid/Stuff James Anderson leads a victorious England team off the Basin Reserve in 2008, with Stuart Broad at his shoulder. It was Broad’s second test.

England won by 126 runs with the man-of-the-match award going to Tim Ambrose. Who? Ambrose was a wicketkeeper-batter who made 102 in England’s first innings, coming in with his side at 136-5 batting first. It turned out to be his sole test century in an 11-match test career.

Broad took 1-56 and 2-62 while Anderson took seven wickets against a home side fielding openers Jamie How and Matthew Bell.

McCullum, now well ensconced as a Black Caps regular, made 85 from 116 balls (featuring 11 fours and three sixes) at No.7 in NZ’s fruitless second innings chase for 438 to win.

Tim Southee is NZ’s longest-serving test player in the current squad, aged 33.

The durable swing and seam bowler made his debut versus England at Napier in March 2008, memorably taking five wickets in the first innings and thumping 77 not out off 40 balls (nine sixes and four fours) in NZ’s second turn at bat in their 121-run defeat.

Rick Rycroft/AP England's Ben Stokes, left, is set to captain James Anderson in the first test against New Zealand at Lord’s starting on Thursday.

It was a game which featured both Broad and Anderson, but they were overshadowed by first innings centurion Kevin Pietersen, and bowlers Ryan Sidebottom and Monty Panesar.

Southee has played 85 tests for New Zealand, one fewer than 31-year-old captain Kane Williamson, while Anderson has amassed 169 tests and Broad 152.

New Zealand’s oldest player in the test squad is left-arm quick Neil Wagner, who turned 36 in March but didn’t make his test debut until July 2012.