Trent Boult looking unlikely for first test between Black Caps and England

Trent Boult will play for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL final on Monday morning (NZ time).

New Zealanders 362 for 9 dec (M Henry 65, D Mitchell 58, C Fletcher 50 not out) and 0 for 0 lead First Class Counties Select XI 247 all out (L James 52; A Patel 3-32) by 115 runs.

The Black Caps look increasingly unlikely to play Trent Boult in the first test against England next week.

Boult was part of the Rajasthan Royals side which won their way into the Indian Premier League final on Saturday morning (NZ time) as New Zealand got ready for the test-series opener with another useful day’s play in their warm-up encounter.

The IPL final between Boult’s Royals and the Gujarat Titans takes place on Monday morning (NZ time), meaning Boult would have virtually no time to prepare properly for the first test starting at Lord’s on Thursday night (NZ time).

NZ Cricket/Sky Sports UK Daryl Mitchell put his hand up for Black Caps selection in the first test against England in their last warm-up game.

However, the tourists are well-placed to cope without their fourth leading wicket-taker in the country’s test history, with Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry and spin bowler Ajaz Patel all vying for selection.

New Zealand finished day two of their game against a First Class Counties Select XI side in Chelmsford leading by 115 runs with all 10 second-innings wickets intact.

Patel took 3-32 from 16 overs as the hosts were dismissed for 247 in their first innings in reply to NZ’s 362-9 declared.

Matthew Impey/Photosport Ajaz Patel of New Zealand celebrates taking the wicket of Ryan Patel of the First Class Counties Select XI at Chelmsford.

Patel also added 36 not out off 30 balls to start day two and shared an unbroken 64-run partnership for the last wicket with Cam Fletcher, who made an unbeaten half-century after Matt Henry retired overnight on 65.

“It is part of the game I have been working on consciously, because you can play a key role down the bottom there,” Patel said of his batting exploits.

“I know on the flipside it’s quite annoying when the tail wags.”

Matthew Impey/Photosport Ajaz Patel also added some handy runs with the bat at No.11.

The left-arm spinner, who took all 10 wickets in India’s first innings of the second test last December and 14 wickets in the match, hasn’t played a test for New Zealand since, not being selected for any of the home tests against Bangladesh and South Africa.

He was happy with his useful return against the Counties Select XI, saying he was able to find some control and build some rhythm, as well as getting useful turn.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is expected to get a bat for the visitors in their second innings in his first appearance on tour after arriving this week following the birth of his second child.