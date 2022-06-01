Paceman Matthew Potts set for England test debut against Black Caps at Lord's

England bowler Matthew Potts is poised to make his test debut against New Zealand at Lord's.

The Black Caps are set to face the most prolific wicket-taker in county cricket this season when the first test starts at Lord’s on Thursday.

Rookie seamer Matthew Potts is poised to make his test debut in the first game of the three-test series starting at 10pm NZ time, alongside veteran quicks Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad.

The 23-year-old who plays for Durham has been the form bowler in the 2022 County Championship, taking 35 wickets at 18.57, and is expected to pip Craig Overton for a spot in the England XI.

ESSEX CRICKET TV A shadow New Zealand test top-six folded in their final shakedown before the first test against England.

Broad admitted this week that he hadn’t met Potts until the England squad gathered for training under new coach Brendon McCullum.

“I’d never seen him bowl a ball [in person] before yesterday,” Broad told the Times of London.

“It’s really exciting, he deserves his chance and has done fantastically for Durham this season. He looks strong and robust, bowls good pace and has wicket-taking balls.

“I watch the ECB app of all the wickets and he’s been really impressive in what he does. He brings great energy to the group – he’s not quite as energetic as Mark Wood but he’s on that sort of level.”

Potts had only taken 42 first-class wickets at 33.85 apiece prior to the start of this season, but leapt into test contention with Jofra Archer, Wood, Olly Stone, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes all injured.

Stu Forster/Getty Images New England captain Ben Stokes, right, congratulates Matthew Potts after he had taken a wicket during The Hundred match between Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire at Headingley last year.

McCullum and new skipper Ben Stokes seem likely to include left-arm spinner Jack Leach in their XI while Anderson and Broad will return after neither were wanted for the three-test series defeat away to the West Indies in March.

However, there’s likely to be no room for a second in-form debutant, with Yorkshire middle-order batter Harry Brook set to miss out to more experienced competition despite three County Championship centuries already this season.

England may have a lengthy tail, with Broad batting at No.8.

Potts has yet to play a first-class game at Lord’s but says he won’t change what has worked brilliantly for him this season.

“There is a little difference in the intensity but I'm honestly looking to change nothing about what's got me here. I'm just going to run in and bowl hard, bowl my areas and see if that works.

"It would mean everything to make my debut at the Home of Cricket. This wasn't at all on the radar at the start of the year, so it would be a great moment for me and the family – the pinnacle of cricket, at the Home of Cricket. I'm really looking forward to it and we'll see what the next couple of days hold."

"It's the same game," he said.

"You run in a bowl with a red ball, you bowl at a batsman. We'll see how [my game] reacts to the pressure but I'm just going to go in and do my thing if I get the nod. I've had two chilled-out weeks, bowling a few overs and just fine-tuning everything. I was a bit on simmer but now I'm raring to go and very, very excited."