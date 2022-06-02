Black Caps out to extend England's misery in test series starting at Lord's

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will lead the world test champions in their three-game series against England, starting at Lord’s on Thursday night (NZ time).

Ian Anderson is a senior sports reporter for Stuff

New Zealand v England, first cricket test

Where: Lord’s, London. When: 10pm start (NZ time), day one of five

Coverage: Spark Sport (stream), Senz (radio), live updates on Stuff

ANALYSIS: England football fans forever harken back to 1966 – it’s the last (and only) time their men’s football side won the World Cup.

England cricket fans will never possess that sentimental clamour for their men’s cricket side of 1986.

New Zealand cricket fans, until recently however, would have regarded that period as a golden time.

1 NEWS Needless to say, there's plenty of excitement - and questions - about the former Black Caps captain's new role.

Following back-to-back series wins against our trans-Tasman rivals, New Zealand went to England in 1986 confident they could also gain the upper hand over another host nation which it had previously been lorded over by.

“We are fresh from winning the series against Australia, who are going through a low in their cycle,” captain Jeremy Coney said ahead of the three-test series.

“England also seem to be trying various combinations and we go into the series with a very positive and confident attitude.”

Coney was right to be optimistic – after a Graham Gooch second-innings century ensured a drawn first test at Lord’s, the hosts were beaten by eight wickets at Nottingham as Richard Hadlee produced match figures of 10-140 with the ball and 68 with the bat to spearhead the tourists to victory by eight wickets.

A rained-out draw at Trent Bridge secured New Zealand’s first test series win in England.

Adrian Murrell/Getty Images Martin Crowe was part of the New Zealand side which beat England in a series for the first time in England in 1986.

It was a NZ side of solidity and stardom – John Wright and Bruce Edgar were an established opening duo, Martin Crowe the stunning strokemaker at No 4, backed up by Coney at No 5. Ian Smith was behind the stumps, Hadlee was still in his majestic prime, with support from the likes of John Bracewell, Ewen Chatfield and Willie Watson.

That was as good as it got for New Zealand – until recently.

Over the past six years, the Black Caps became a consistent force in test cricket, culminating in their World Test Championship triumph in Southampton last year.

It’s been a side featuring players either assured – or at the very least contenders – for an all-time NZ test XI: Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Tom Latham, with Neil Wagner certainly entering the debate and Kyle Jamieson showing every intention of being able to push his case later in his burgeoning career.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images BJ Watling is no longer part of New Zealand’s test side.

But when the first test starts at Lord’s at 10pm NZ time on Thursday, the Black Caps will be without the retired Taylor and Watling, Williamson has missed the last five tests due to injury, and Boult is an unlikely starter for Lord’s after the demands of the IPL kept him from joining the squad until the last minute.

New Zealand’s standards slipped badly at home this summer – a shock loss to start the test season against Bangladesh and a lame showing versus South Africa to end it meant neither series was won.

Whether that was the beginning of a slow slide from the loftiest of perches or simply a blip could be determined if the tourists inflict another series loss on England as they did last year.

England were in disarray in 1986 – they lost a series 5-0 to the West Indies and lost 2-0 at home to India (still not a regular test powerhouse nation) while using 19 players in three tests.

Ian Botham was serving a two-match ban for smoking cannabis, the hosts were desperately trying to find a reliable opener to partner Gooch and the captaincy had been shuffled between David Gower and Mike Gatting.

Now, home fans are desperately hoping this series will end another period of disarray, with just one test win in 17 outings. Heads have rolled and livewire replacements brought in with the hope their boldness will spark a turnaround in fortunes.

There was no talk 36 years ago however of the coaching set-up for either team. In 1986, to borrow an old football joke, coaches were what the team used to get to the ground. New Zealand and England had managers – respected cricketing figures, but with minimal impact on performance compared to the coaching entourages now assigned to current sides.

Brendon McCullum’s surprise appointment as England’s test coach has given the series a fascinating extra twist, but given his late call-up, the impact in this series will still come chiefly from the players.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Tim Southee will again lead the New Zealand bowling attack in a test series versus England after last year’s 1-0 triumph.

“I guess in New Zealand we've learned to box above our weight for a long period of time,” Southee said this week ahead of the opening encounter at Lord’s.

“We're obviously challenged with just being a small country, the lack of people playing and lack of resource. The Kiwi way is to muck in and get the best out of what we've got. That's not going to change, we're not always a sudden going to have a lot of [players] to choose from.

“And I think it's in our DNA to try, not only the cricket side, as Kiwis is to just enjoy it and make the most of what we've got.”

Should Williamson shake off his IPL batting woes and shift seamlessly back into his long-running exhibitions of test match excellence, New Zealand have many reasons to think they can keep their World Test Championship defence alive, and keep England and their fans in despair.

Squads:

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, James Anderson, Jack Leach.

Odds: NZ $3.20, England $2.22, draw $3.20.

Second test: At Trent Bridge, Nottingham, June 10-14 (10pm start NZ time).

Third test: At Headingley, Leeds, June 23-27 (10pm start NZ time).