Kane Williamson primed for Black Caps return in first test versus England

The Black Caps skipper says his elbow has 'significantly improved' ahead of the first test against England.

New Zealand v England, first cricket test

Where: Lord’s, London.

When: 10pm start (NZ time), day one of five.

Coverage: Spark Sport (stream), Senz (radio), live updates on Stuff.

Black Caps fans will be thrilled that skipper Kane Williamson didn’t opt for his oft-preferred fix for his troublesome elbow.

Williamson will return to test duty for the first time in six months when he leads New Zealand against England in the first test of the three-game series starting at Lord’s in London at 10pm NZ time.

The country’s premier batter admitted having to miss the last five tests with a troublesome elbow injury was a “tough pill to swallow” and that the temptation was there to “cut it off”.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Kane Williamson of New Zealand prepares to bat during a nets session at Lord's ahead of the first test.

And despite a disappointing run with the bat since his return to action in the Indian Premier League with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 31-year-old felt he’d made a strong recovery.

“It's significantly improved, which is the pleasing thing,” Williamson said.

“Obviously having that time out of the game was beneficial to get it back on track somewhat. Although it was a very frustrating period of grappling with it, it is nice to be back into full training and back into cricket really, which is really exciting, and back with the team after watching them on the sidelines for a little bit. So that is nice to see that improvement.”

While England named their XI for the opening test more than a day before play started, the NZ side isn’t set to be revealed until the toss is made.

It seems likely Henry Nicholls won’t have recovered from his calf injury enough to take his place batting at No.5, meaning Daryl Mitchell will continue in that spot after playing the previous three tests while Williamson was sidelined.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Trent Boult was a late arrival ahead of the first test after playing in the IPL final.

Williamson wasn’t yet ruling out Trent Boult despite his late arrival to the tour after playing in the IPL final as he and head coach Gary Stead pondered the make-up and balance of their bowling attack.

“He needs to get through training today,” Williamson said of the left-arm quick.

“Obviously he's just arrived. He's keen as, but there's a number of things to consider. Trent is obviously a world-class player and we've got a great variety in our bowling attack. So, we'll be having a look at the surface and working out what we want to go with, and that balance, and who's all ready to go. Most are, but obviously Trent's one to look at today.”

If Boult is passed over for selection, the Black Caps could field an all-seam and swing arsenal through Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry, with Colin de Grandhomme the allrounder, or use left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel for the first time since his remarkable feats in the second test loss to India in Mumbai in December.

England have named their own left-arm slow bowler, Jack Leach, in their XI but spin bowlers haven’t been prolific contributors at Lord’s in recent years.

Quick bowler Matthew Potts will make his test debut for England alongside returning veteran pacemen James Anderson and Stuart Broad, while Ollie Pope will bat at No.3 ahead of former captain Joe Root, with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow at five and new skipper Ben Stokes at No.6.

Williamson said while he had fond memories of NZ’s three tests in England last year – a 1-0 series victory over the hosts and a World Test Championship win against India – the side had moved on.

“That was an amazing occasion and a proud achievement for New Zealand cricket.

“When you're involved in a side, your motivation is about trying to move the team forward and, whether that's in different matches that have different context, the motivation is still there. Everybody wants to win. Whether you have a certain number next to your name or not, it's always competitive.

Matthew Impey/Photosport Kane Williamson is pleased to be back in full training after missing five tests with an elbow injury.

“You always have different transitions. Since then, there's been a number of players that have retired [notably Ross Taylor and BJ Watling], and that's just part of that big picture. So although they're fond memories, and it wasn't all that long ago, you certainly don't rest on matches that were played a year ago.”

Williamson expects former NZ skipper Brendon McCullum to have a strong impact in his new role as England coach.

“It's a great opportunity for Brendon, such a positive guy and an amazing leader as well.

“He does tend to have a strong impact wherever he goes. And clearly the English set-up have seen some strong qualities in him that they want as a part of their set-up. So yeah, it's exciting. I think Dan [Vettori] might be involved with Australia, so there's a real Kiwi feel to the next Ashes series, which is pretty interesting.

"We're good mates. And he's mates with a number of the guys and there's a lot of history there.

“But you know, cricket's cricket, so for us, it's focusing on what we want to do.”