Black Caps crumble, fight back on day one of first test versus England at Lord's

New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson celebrates after taking the wicket of Ollie Pope during day one of the first test.

First test, at Lord’s: New Zealand 132 all out (C de Grandhomme 42 not out; M Potts 4-13, J Anderson 4-66) v England 116-7 (Z Crawley 43; T Boult 2-15, K Jamieson 2-20, T Southee 2-40) at stumps on day one.

From test champs to test chumps to contenders in the space of six and a half staggering hours.

New Zealand produced the cricketing equivalent of Neil Finn’s classic ‘Four Seasons in One Day’ in an action-packed opening to their three-test series against England.

A year ago, the Black Caps enjoyed a wondrous summer in England, culminating in their World Test Championship final triumph over India.

On day one of the first test against the hosts at Lord’s in London, New Zealand were a shambles with the bat while England looked like world-beaters with the ball.

The tourists were rolled for 132 in their first innings after captain Kane Williamson won the toss. In reply, England looked poised for a big first innings advantage but wobbled horribly late to be 116-7 at stumps.

Prior to nabbing seven wickets in the final session, the only positive aspect the Black Caps would have taken was there remained 14 days left in the series, and it’s unfathomable to think they could be that woeful again with the willow at any stage of the tour.

But some heroics from the bowlers lifted spirits immeasurably and pricked England’s balloon before it could fly away out of reach.

It ws just six months ago that New Zealand were dismissed for 62 in the first innings of a test - against India in Mumbai - and the day one capitulation was an alarming indicator that the consistency seen in recent years in NZ’s climb to the top of the test tree has gone for good.

Warning signs were flashing when New Zealand’s top-order collapsed in their last warm-up game against a Counties Select XI but we were assured the resulting defeat meant nothing in terms of the test series.

Yet that scenario was repeated late on Thursday night (NZ time) when the visitors were reduced to 12-4 in the first 10 overs.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images James Anderson of England celebrates after dismissing Tom Latham thanks to a juggling catch by Jonny Bairstow.

That series-opening disarray marked the first time in men’s test cricket that a game has begun with the top four batters in the order being dismissed for three or fewer runs as Will Young (1), Tom Latham (1), Kane Williamson (2) and Devon Conway (3) perished to a combination of poor batting, accurate bowling and sharp fielding.

It seemed an excellent toss for Williamson to win – the batting team were presented with a dry, brown wicket at a ground which had seen a bundle of runs already in the English spring, in contrast to the usual abundance of wickets.

There were also concerns over the quality of the Dukes balls for the swing and seam merchants, but no such worries emerged for England’s attack of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and debutant Matthew Potts.

Such was the impact of the trio that getting past their own test record low score of 26 soon became NZ's immediate objective.

Only opener Young went into the test with a diet of recent first-class cricket behind him, but he lasted just two balls. The usually reliable Latham and Conway fared little better and Williamson, so often the saviour, could only offer two from 22 balls in his first test appearance in six months, an absence caused by an elbow injury and followed by a barren batting return in the Indian Premier League.

New Zealand decided over lunch that if they were going to be batting for just a short time, it may as well be a good time.

Not noted for their defensive qualities, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee set about rectifying the specialist batters’ failures with a counter-attacking style which also felt doomed to failure as Jamieson and Southee fell to a bouncer trap.

De Grandhomme had settled down to stroke his way to a comfortable unbeaten 42 off 50 balls, indicating the wicket held few terrors if those above him had applied themselves better against England’s opening assault.

Potts ended with 4-13, despite limping off with was reported as cramp in a calf muscle, while 39-year-old Anderson took 4-66 off 16 overs.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Matthew Potts gets congratulations from England skipper Ben Stokes after capturing the wicket of New Zealand’s Tom Blundell.

Earlier, New Zealand had named an XI without injured middle-order batter Henry Nicholls but with left-arm quick Trent Boult and left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel – playing his first test since recording the second-best bowling figures by a New Zealander and then being unwanted for the next four – included ahead of Matt Henry and Neil Wagner.

England’s openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees had nervy and fortunate moments against Southee and Boult but eventually prospered as Williamson used de Grandhomme as his first-change option.

Jamieson had an immediate impact when introduced in the 14th over. He doubled his wicket tally before de Grandhomme nibbled out former skipper Joe Root (11), then Southee removed Lees (25) and new skipper Ben Stokes (1). Boult chipped in with two of his own and what looked like being a soul-destroying deficit rapidly became a close contest.

New Zealand are unbeaten in their last four tests in England. After two sessions, it already seemed they’d have their work cut out to match their best mark of five tests in a row without losing in England.

But England suddenly remembered they were England, NZ remembered they were world champs, and we remembered why test cricket remains the most fascinating of formats.