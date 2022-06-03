England bowler Jack Leach ruled out of first test v Black Caps with concussion

Jack Leach of England receives medical attention during day one of the first test against New Zealand at Lord's.

England spinner Jack Leach lasted less than six overs on day one of the first test against New Zealand – and may now miss the second test too.

Leach suffered concussion symptoms after tumbling over the boundary while fielding and was replaced in the XI by debutant legspinner Matt Parkinson.

Concussion protocols allow for a player to be substituted by a like-for-like replacement.

Parkinson was summoned to London from Manchester to replace Leach as the hosts seam bowlers made a sensational start to the three-test series. The 25-year-old has 126 wickets from 37 first-class games but wasn’t needed urgently as NZ were dismissed for just 132 in 40 overs.

Debutant quick bowler Matthew Potts took 4-13 and Jimmy Anderson 4-66 to seemingly put the hosts well on top.

Leach was playing in his first home test match since the Ashes in 2019. He chased down an edge from NZ batter Devon Conway to the backward point boundary, dived and successfully prevented a boundary by flicking the ball back, but landed heavily on his neck and head.

He received immediate treatment from New Zealand's medical team, whom the incident happened in front of, and was attended to for several minutes before he walked to the pavilion.

After an examination from the England medical team, he was withdrawn from the match.

Leach now has to follow concussion guidelines over a minimum of the next week for a graduated return to play, making him a doubtful starter for the second test at Trent Bridge starting on June 10.

Parkinson arrived from Manchester in time to take his place in the side on day one but wasn’t used with the bat as England slumped from 59-0 to 100-7 before hobbling to stumps at116-7.