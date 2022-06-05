Colin de Grandhomme out of Lord's test after horror day for Black Caps against England

Few players in the 145-year history of men’s test cricket will have experienced a more dismal day than Colin de Grandhomme.

The Black Caps allrounder was run out first ball, then had a wicket disallowed for a no-ball and has now been forced out of the rest of the test against England at Lord’s with a foot injury.

New Zealand Cricket officials confirmed de Grandhomme suffered a suspected tear of the plantar fasciia in his right heel while bowling in the second session of day three on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

Stu Forster/Getty Images England bowler Stuart Broad appeals for the wicket of Colin de Grandhomme, only for the New Zealand batter to be run out by a throw from Ollie Pope during day three of the first test at Lord's.

He will miss the rest of the test, and a MRI scan will confirm if he can play any further part in the three-test series.

De Grandhomme’s difficult day began when he was run out first ball in bizarre circumstances, sparking a second-innings collapse which gave England a healthy sniff of victory which was beginning to look highly unlikely.

In England’s run-chase, de Grandhomme appeared to have rectified matters by inducing a wild stroke from skipper Ben Stokes which resulted in an inside edge onto the stumps to be dismissed for one.

But as Stokes was on his way to the Lord’s pavilion, a TV replay showed de Grandhomme had marginally overstepped the bowling crease and the no-ball meant England’s talisman was given a reprieve.

Stokes went on to make 54 and put England in with a legitimate chance as they finished day three on 216 for five, needing another 61 runs for victory.

Two overs after the no-ball, de Grandhomme pulled up in his run-up with an obvious injury woe and limped from the ground, leaving Daryl Mitchell to complete the over.

He remained off the field for the rest of the day, but will be unable to play for the rest of the test.

De Grandhomme’s run-out sparked a startling collapse from the Black Caps in their second innings.

Coming to the crease after the dismissal of century-maker Daryl Mitchell with the tourists 251-5, de Grandhomme was struck on the pad by a delivery from Stuart Broad which prompted a loud lbw appeal.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Colin de Grandhomme limped off with an injury on day three soon after bowling England’s Ben Stokes with a no-ball.

Umpire Rod Tucker ruled the NZ batter not out but de Grandhomme had left his crease as he looked to see what the decision was, and Ollie Pope quickly grabbed the ball which had run towards the slips and threw down the wickets at the batter’s end.

De Grandhomme was out of his ground, with confirmation from the TV umpire, meaning NZ had lost two wickets in as many balls.

It got worse, with Broad clean-bowling Kyle Jamieson the next ball as NZ tumbled to 251-7.

The tourists couldn’t recover, as Tom Blundell – who watched the carnage unfold from the non-striker’s end – was dismissed four runs short of a third test ton and NZ were soon bowled out for 285, leaving England requiring 277 for victory.

However, New Zealand looked well on track to take a 1-0 lead in the three-test series when de Grandhomme removed Stokes – only for the discovery that the wicket would not count.