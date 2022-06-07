Black Caps allrounder Colin de Grandhomme ruled out of England test series

The tourists went down by five wickets to England in the first of three tests.

Black Caps allrounder Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out for the remainder of the England series with a heel injury with Henry Nicholls likely to be the beneficiary.

The reigning world test champions lost by five wickets inside four days in an extraordinary first test at Lord’s, during which de Grandhomme tore the plantar fascia in his right heel while bowling on day three.

Scans have since confirmed that injury and ruled the 35-year-old out for the remainder of the tour, with tests at Trent Bridge and Headingley to come.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said de Grandhomme would need 10 to 12 weeks to recover.

READ MORE:

* Colin de Grandhomme and the ongoing headache for the Black Caps

* Black Caps captain Kane Williamson defends limited use of spinner Ajaz Patel

* Expectations were higher for Black Caps in first test defeat by England



Wellington Firebirds spin bowling allrounder Michael Bracewell, who was with the squad for the first test as cover for Nicholls, has been retained for the remainder of the series as de Grandhomme’s replacement.

Nicholls could return from a calf injury, which kept him out of the first test, and will likely slot into his usual spot at five. First test century-maker Daryl Mitchell would move to six and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell to seven.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Henry Nicholls is set to return from a calf injury for the second test against England in Nottingham.

Medium pacer Mitchell could be asked to chip in with more overs with the ball in de Grandhomme’s absence.

With Trent Bridge typically suiting the seam bowlers, New Zealand may opt to bring Neil Wagner back into their XI in place of left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who bowled just two overs in the first test loss.

“Henry [Nicholls] is going really well. We’re hopeful he’ll be available for selection for the second test. He’s certainly in the past week or so advanced really, really nicely. We’re hopeful he’ll be available for selection,” Stead said.

Left-hander Nicholls averages a touch over 40 from 46 tests and scored his eighth test century in the home series against South Africa in February.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Colin de Grandhomme will be out for the next 10-12 weeks after tearing the plantar fascia in his right heel in the first test.

The Black Caps relocate to Nottingham on Tuesday ahead of the second test, which starts on Friday (10pm NZT).

Losing de Grandhomme early in the series for an extended period of time was a blow, Stead said.

“It’s really unfortunate for ‘Dutchy’. He’s a big part of our squad. He’s been instrumental in getting us to the totals we sometimes need to be at, but also picking up key wickets for us at certain times. We’ll certainly miss him in the squad.”

Before his series-ending injury, de Grandhomme had an eventful match, contributing 42 not out in the visitors’ first innings, before being run out first ball in the second dig.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme bowls during the first day of the first test against England at Lord’s.

He then appeared to have made amends by removing England captain and danger man Ben Stokes, only for replays to show he had overstepped his mark, giving Stokes a reprieve.

Stokes took full advantage of the let off, plundering 54 as the hosts chased down the 279 needed to claim a morale-boosting win in Brendon McCullum’s first match in charge.

Reflecting on the first test loss, Stead lamented a disappointing first innings batting performance, where New Zealand slumped to 36-6. Their top order again let them down in the second dig, being reduced to 56-4 before a 195-run fifth wicket stand between Mitchell and Blundell got them back on track.

“When you’re in a position of 40-6 or round about on the first morning, then it’s difficult to win games from there. I thought we gave ourselves an opportunity to get back into the game on a couple of occasions and unfortunately a fine innings from Joe Root [scoring 115 not out] at the end was the difference in the game.”

Pace bowlers Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson had got through plenty of overs at Lord’s, but Stead said the trio were “professionals” and had dealt with heavy bowling workloads before.

“We’ll monitor how they are in the next 24 hours before we get to Nottingham and once we get there we’ll be back into training in readiness for the second test.”

He described the Trent Bridge pitch as a true cricket wicket and was hopeful there would be strong pace and carry for the quicks.