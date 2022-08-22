Trent Boult set for BBL debut after being released from his NZ Cricket contract

Trent Boult has been included in the BBL draft after being released from his NZ Cricket contract.

Trent Boult is set to play in Australia’s Big Bash League for the first time after becoming a ‘free agent’.

Boult was named on Monday as one of 12 ‘platinum level’ players eligible to be taken in the first round of the inaugural BBL Draft, to be held on Sunday.

The left-arm paceman seems certain to be picked up by one of the eight franchises for the Twenty20 competition, despite only being available for the first month.

SPARK SPORT Black Caps quick Trent Boult took his 10th five-wicket bag during the second test with England in June.

Boult will also play in the UAE's new International League T20 (ILT20) competition for the Mumbai Indians-owned MI Emirates team in early January.

The Australian men’s BBL starts on December 13, meaning the 33-year-old will be playing Twenty20 franchise competitions until mid-February, and then is likely to do so again in the Indian Premier League from late March to the end of May.

Boult secured a release from his New Zealand Cricket contract earlier this month, wanting to free himself from the demands of touring and the toll it takes on his family for the father of three.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Trent Boult’s appearances for New Zealand will be limited over the latter years of his career.

The Black Caps are scheduled to play two tests and three one-day internationals in Pakistan in December and January, with Boult already appearing to be an unlikely member of that squad prior to the BBL draft announcement.

New Zealand will play three T20s and three ODIs at home against India from November 18-30 after the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The 12 platinum level players that can be taken in the first round of the draft include West Indian allrounders Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard and big-hitting English batters Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy.